Two Rescued, Receive Emergency Medical Care After Falling Into Well In Oman

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two people were rescued after falling into a well in Saham, North Al Batinah Governorate, the Sultanate's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority announced. Wells in the area can be deep, and water levels have risen significantly following recent rains, increasing the risk of accidents.

Civil Defence and Ambulance teams responded quickly, providing emergency medical care on-site before transferring the individuals to hospital for further treatment.

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The authority on Friday (April 3) also urged citizens and residents to closely monitor their children and avoid swimming in non-designated areas or wadis, especially after rainfall.

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Flooding has posed serious risks in Oman in recent weeks. On March 23, at least five people died in Oman after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters. In one incident in the Wilayat of Barka, seven people were rescued from a vehicle carrying 10 passengers, while three others were later found dead.

In another incident, two citizens died when their vehicle was carried away by floodwaters in the Wilayat of Al-Maabilah.

Authorities said the deaths came as heavy rains affected parts of the country.

Oman has experienced deadly flooding in recent years, including in April 2024 when flash floods killed at least 20 people and inundated large areas.

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