Russia Evacuates 198 More Staff From Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant, Agencies Report

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom evacuated a further 198 of its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported.

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Rosatom has been evacuating staff from the plant since the Iran war broke out at the end of February.

Saturday's evacuations had been planned before the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a post on X on Saturday that one of the plant's physical protection staff was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments.

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Russian news agencies cited Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev as saying that developments near the plant were unfolding in line with the worst-case scenario.

Likhachev said that the killed staff member was an Iranian national.

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