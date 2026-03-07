403
BIST 100 Slips as Week Concludes
(MENAFN) Türkiye's leading stock index closed the week on Friday at 12,792.81 points, marking a day-on-day decline of 2.19%.
Opening at 13,080.87 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 286.12 points from Thursday's settlement.
The index recorded a low of 12,746.23 and a peak of 13,148.73 during the session.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 hovered around 12.6 trillion Turkish liras ($286.7 billion), with trading activity reaching 171 billion liras ($3.9 billion).
Out of the stocks on the index, 25 advanced while 74 slipped compared to the prior close.
Gold was valued at $5,144.20 per ounce, whereas Brent crude oil traded at $88.9 per barrel as of 7 pm local time (1600GMT).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange stood at 44.0750, the euro/Turkish lira at 51.1090, and the British pound at 58.9550 liras.
