Switzerland Unveils The World's First E‐Skis
Deutsch
Die ersten E-Ski der Welt – genial oder lächerlich?
Die ersten E-Ski der Welt – genial oder lächerlich?
Français
fr
La Suisse présente les premiers skis électriques au monde
La Suisse présente les premiers skis électriques au monde
Italiano
it
La Svizzera presenta i primi sci elettrici al mondo
La Svizzera presenta i primi sci elettrici al mondo
The first models went on sale this winter, but the idea hasn't convinced everyone.
Watch our video to see how the e‐skis work and why critics say the technology may not be as clever as it sounds.
