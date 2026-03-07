Switzerland Unveils The World's First E‐Skis





MENAFN - Swissinfo) A Swiss company has launched the E‐Skimo, a pair of battery‐powered skis designed to help even less experienced skiers. This content was published on March 7, 2026 - 09:00 1 minute

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.



More from this aut English Departm



Deutsch de Die ersten E-Ski der Welt – genial oder lächerlich? Original Read more: Die ersten E-Ski der Welt – genial oder lächer

Français fr La Suisse présente les premiers skis électriques au monde Read more: La Suisse présente les premiers skis électriques au Italiano it La Svizzera presenta i primi sci elettrici al mondo Read more: La Svizzera presenta i primi sci elettrici al

Alexandra Gföhler

The first models went on sale this winter, but the idea hasn't convinced everyone.

Watch our video to see how the e‐skis work and why critics say the technology may not be as clever as it sounds.

Read our full article to find out more:

Most ReadSwiss Abroad Most Discussed

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....