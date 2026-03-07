403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian FM Says Seven Detained Nationals Return from Hungary
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Friday that seven Ukrainian nationals who had been detained in Hungary have safely returned home.
Sybiha wrote on X that he briefed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on their “release,” noting that the seven are “already safe and they have crossed the Ukrainian border.”
“Our consuls have provided necessary assistance,” Sybiha added, expressing gratitude to the ministry team, the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary, and others who facilitated their return.
The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration had detained the seven individuals, along with two armored cash-transport vehicles, amid criminal proceedings initiated on suspicion of money laundering. According to the agency, “The vehicles had been transporting a total of 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold from Austria, with Ukraine as the intended destination.” The statement also noted that more than $900 million, €420 million, and 146 kilograms of gold have been moved through Hungary to Ukraine so far this year.
The vehicles and crew, affiliated with Kyiv-based Oschadbank, were described by the bank as “unjustifiably detained.” Earlier, Sybiha accused Budapest of taking the seven nationals “hostage.”
Sybiha wrote on X that he briefed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on their “release,” noting that the seven are “already safe and they have crossed the Ukrainian border.”
“Our consuls have provided necessary assistance,” Sybiha added, expressing gratitude to the ministry team, the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary, and others who facilitated their return.
The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration had detained the seven individuals, along with two armored cash-transport vehicles, amid criminal proceedings initiated on suspicion of money laundering. According to the agency, “The vehicles had been transporting a total of 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold from Austria, with Ukraine as the intended destination.” The statement also noted that more than $900 million, €420 million, and 146 kilograms of gold have been moved through Hungary to Ukraine so far this year.
The vehicles and crew, affiliated with Kyiv-based Oschadbank, were described by the bank as “unjustifiably detained.” Earlier, Sybiha accused Budapest of taking the seven nationals “hostage.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment