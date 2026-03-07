403
Moscow Threatens Response If Finland Deploys Nuclear Arms
(MENAFN) Moscow has warned it will respond decisively if Finland follows through on plans to allow nuclear weapons on its soil, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issuing a direct threat Friday as tensions along NATO's northeastern flank sharpen.
"The fact is that by deploying nuclear weapons on its territory, Finland is beginning to threaten us. And if Finland threatens us, we will take appropriate measures," said Peskov.
He further cautioned that Helsinki's move to dismantle its longstanding nuclear ban would fuel instability across the European continent and ultimately leave Finland itself more exposed — not less.
The warning came one day after Finland's Defense Ministry announced Thursday that it would pursue amendments to the country's Nuclear Energy Act and Criminal Code to eliminate a sweeping prohibition on the import and domestic handling of nuclear devices.
Under the draft proposal, Finland would be permitted to import nuclear devices and allow their transport, supply, or possession within its borders — provided such activities fall within the scope of national homeland defense, NATO collective defense commitments, or broader defense cooperation arrangements, the ministry said.
The development marks a significant shift in Finland's defense posture since joining NATO, and signals a growing willingness among alliance members to reconfigure nuclear arrangements in response to sustained pressure from Moscow.
