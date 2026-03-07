403
White House Reports Sharp Decline in Iranian Missile Strikes on US, Allies
(MENAFN) The White House reported on Friday that Iranian missile attacks targeting the US and its regional allies have declined by 90% since the start of Washington and Tel Aviv’s offensive last weekend.
"Their retaliatory ballistic missile strikes against the United States and our allies in the region have decreased 90% just over the course of the last six days," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said during an interview.
Tensions across the region surged after a major joint assault by the US and Israel on Saturday, which reportedly resulted in over 1,000 deaths, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, more than 150 schoolgirls, and senior military figures.
In response, Iran launched extensive missile and drone attacks targeting US bases, diplomatic sites, and personnel throughout the region, as well as striking multiple cities in Israel. Reports indicate that at least six US service members were killed during the retaliatory strikes.
Leavitt confirmed that former President Trump is scheduled to visit Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Saturday to attend the dignified transfer ceremony for the fallen service members.
The attacks from Iran have persisted, with reports suggesting that missiles equipped with cluster munitions were launched at Tel Aviv on Thursday night, further escalating regional hostilities.
