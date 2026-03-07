403
US Approves Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
(MENAFN) The United States approved a potential $151.8 million weapons transfer to Israel on Friday, using “emergency” authority to bypass congressional review requirements as joint operations against Iran continue, according to reports.
Officials from the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said the proposed package includes 12,000 BLU-110A/B general-purpose bombs weighing 1,000 pounds each, along with associated engineering, logistical, and technical support services.
“The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel,” the agency said, citing Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act to waive standard congressional oversight.
The main contractor for the sale will be Repkon USA, headquartered in Garland, Texas. Part of the munitions is expected to be supplied from existing U.S. stockpiles, according to the statement.
The authorization comes amid rising tensions in the region after joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28 targeted multiple locations in Iran, reportedly killing over 1,000 people, including Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, more than 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.
These strikes have contributed to widespread instability, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran against U.S.-linked sites across the Middle East. In one incident, a drone strike in Kuwait killed six American service members at a tactical operations center.
