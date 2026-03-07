403
China Appears to Weigh Supplying Iran with Funds, Missile Components
(MENAFN) China is reportedly evaluating the possibility of offering Iran financial backing as well as replacement parts and components linked to missile systems as the conflict in the region continues, according to reports released Friday.
Citing several individuals familiar with the situation, reports indicated that while Beijing has so far refrained from directly participating in the confrontation, officials in the United States are closely watching for indications that China’s stance could be evolving.
China remains one of the largest importers of Iranian crude oil. At the same time, Beijing has urged Tehran to help maintain secure navigation for commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments.
One person familiar with the intelligence assessment said Chinese authorities are proceeding carefully when considering any form of support, partly because a prolonged conflict could jeopardize the country’s own energy security.
According to the report, the Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment on the intelligence claims. It also alleged that Russia has been supplying Tehran with satellite imagery and other targeting data, including information on the location and movements of American forces.
The report follows a recent incident in Kuwait in which six U.S. service members were killed and several others wounded during an Iranian drone attack.
Meanwhile, Iranian forces have launched thousands of attack drones along with hundreds of missiles targeting U.S. military bases, diplomatic facilities, and civilian locations. These attacks have come in response to large-scale strikes carried out by the United States and Israel that have reportedly hit more than 2,000 sites across Iran.
