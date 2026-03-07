Russian Attacks On Mykolaiv Leave Three People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim reported this on Telegra.

“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-131/136 drones. In the city of Mykolaiv, three men aged 19, 23, and 42 were injured as a result of the attack,” Kim wrote.

According to him, the 19-year-old and 42-year-old victims were hospitalized, while the 23-year-old received medical assistance at the scene.

As of the morning, the condition of the hospitalized victims is assessed as moderate and stable. They continue to receive the necessary treatment.

The drone strike also damaged four private houses, two apartment buildings, seven vehicles, an office premises, a private clinic building, and a gas pipeline.

In the Mykolaiv district, on March 6, a summer house in the Shevchenkove community was damaged by a Shahed-131/136 drone attack.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone. No casualties were reported.

Earlier it was reported that on March 4, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with drones in the morning, damaging a transport infrastructure facility and injuring a civilian.