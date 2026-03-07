Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attacks On Mykolaiv Leave Three People Injured

Russian Attacks On Mykolaiv Leave Three People Injured


2026-03-07 02:03:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim reported this on Telegra.

“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-131/136 drones. In the city of Mykolaiv, three men aged 19, 23, and 42 were injured as a result of the attack,” Kim wrote.

According to him, the 19-year-old and 42-year-old victims were hospitalized, while the 23-year-old received medical assistance at the scene.

As of the morning, the condition of the hospitalized victims is assessed as moderate and stable. They continue to receive the necessary treatment.

The drone strike also damaged four private houses, two apartment buildings, seven vehicles, an office premises, a private clinic building, and a gas pipeline.

In the Mykolaiv district, on March 6, a summer house in the Shevchenkove community was damaged by a Shahed-131/136 drone attack.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone. No casualties were reported.

Read also: Russian strike on Kharkiv kills four, children among ten injured

Earlier it was reported that on March 4, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with drones in the morning, damaging a transport infrastructure facility and injuring a civilian.

MENAFN07032026000193011044ID1110830173



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search