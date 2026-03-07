Seven Days Of Operation Epic Fury: US Shares Review Of Attack On Iran After First Week, Says 'Not Slowing Down'
In a quick overview on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) shared that Operation Epic Fury was launched in Iran at 1:15 AM on February 28 at the direction of President Donald Trump.
"CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime's security apparatus, prioritising locations that pose an imminent threat," it said. They also shared that over 3,000 targets were struck during these seven days, while as many as 43 Iranian ships were damaged or destroyed.Types of targets of Op Epic Fury:
- Command and Control Centers IRGC Joint Headquarters IRGC Aerospace Forces Headquarters Integrated Air Defense Systems Ballistic Missile Sites Iranian Navy Ships Iranian Navy Submarines Anti-ship Missile Sites Military Communication Capabilities
Sharing a clip of one of the targeted attack sites, CENTCOM said,“We are not slowing down”.
In a separate X post, CENTCOM shared pictures of USS Abraham Lincoln from March 6 and fact-checked the Iranian regime's claim of sinking it.
“First, the Iranian regime claimed and re-claimed (five days in a row) that it sank USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Now, the regime claims the aircraft carrier has miraculously resurfaced and 'left the battlefield' after 'encountering Iranian missiles and drones.' NEED WE SAY MORE?” the post read.US assets employed in the Iran attack
CENTCOM, in an X post, said the following US assets were employed during the first 7 days of Op Epic Fury – attack on Iran:
- B-1 Bombers B-2 Stealth Bombers LUCAS Drones Patriot Interceptor Missile Systems THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems F-15 Fighter Jets F-16 Fighter Jets F-18 Fighter Jets F-22 Fighter jets F-35 Stealth Fighters A-10 Attack Jets EA-18G Electronic Attack Aircraft Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft Airborne Communication Relay P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft RC-135 Reconnaissance Aircraft MQ-9 Reapers M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers Guided-Missile Destroyers Counter-Drone Systems Refuelling Tanker Aircraft Refueling Ships C-17 Globemaster Cargo Aircraft C-130 Cargo Aircraft
It said that“special capabilities” were also employed for the attack, which CENTCOM said cannot be listed.US-Israel-Iran war enters Week 2
The conflict is now poised to enter its second week with no clear end in sight.
The US and Israel have been striking targets in Iran, with Tehran retaliating with drone and missile strikes at neighbouring countries that host American military personnel.
US President Donald Trump has called for Iran's“unconditional surrender,” and demanded to have a say in selecting Iran's new supreme leader to replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed on the war's first day, according to Reuters.
This came hours after Iran's president announced that unspecified countries had begun mediation efforts. However, Reuters said Trump's demand may complicate any quick path to ending the conflict.Is Iran war depleting US weapon stockpile?
Earlier on Friday, Trump said the largest US defence manufacturers had agreed to boost production of some weapons following a meeting at the White House, amid worries that the war against Iran is depleting Pentagon stockpiles.
While the meeting hinted at the need to step up production of critical weapons systems, Trump also downplayed the concerns.
“We have a virtually unlimited supply of Medium and Upper Medium Grade Munitions, which we are using, as an example, in Iran, and recently used in Venezuela. Regardless, however, we have also increased Orders at these levels,” Trump wrote.
The White House, in a statement, also pushed back on worries that munitions are thinning and said,“The US military has more than enough munitions, ammo, and weapons stockpiles to continue demolishing the Iranian regime and achieve the goals of Operation Epic Fury."
“Nevertheless, President Trump has always been intensely focused on strengthening our military, which is why this meeting with defense contractors was scheduled weeks ago,” it added.
