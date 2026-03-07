Kerala Shocker: 5 Snakes Found Inside Bedroom AC Unit Video Goes Viral

As summer kicks in, snakes often look for cool spots to hide. But for one man in Kerala, this search ended right inside his bedroom AC, leading to a shocking discovery. This incident is now going viral.

This incident happened in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital. Madhav J. Panicker, an employee at Technopark, returned home from work. In his bedroom, he noticed some movement near the AC unit. When he looked closer, he saw a snake's tail disappearing inside, which made him suspicious put his ear to the AC and heard something moving inside. He got really scared when he also saw a part of the snake's body. He tried calling a snake catcher, but the call didn't connect. So, he immediately informed the Forest Department Forest Department alerted Goutham, a snake catcher from an organisation called Sarpa. Goutham reached the spot and called an AC technician to safely open the unit. Inside, they found not one or two, but a total of five snakes! He identified them as a non-venomous species called "Koberi" or "Villunni".The rescue operation took about an hour and a half. Goutham and his team safely caught four of the snakes. However, one snake managed to slip away through the AC's outer pipe and escaped. They searched for it for a while but couldn't find it explained that the snakes likely entered through a small hole in the wall near the AC's outer water pipe. He said that tree branches growing too close to the terrace probably gave the snakes a path to the wall and into the AC unit. The team later released the captured snakes into a forest. Officials now warn that even small holes near AC units can be risky and advise trimming tree branches near the house. To watch the video, click here.