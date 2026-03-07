Russia Spreads Nearly 700 Manipulative Claims About Ukraine Amid Dispute Over Druzhba Oil Pipeline SPRAVDI

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Center for Strategic Communication SPRAVDI, Ukrinform reports.

According to the center, nearly 7,250 materials mentioning Ukraine were published on Thursday, March 5, across about 120 resources that systematically spread disinformation and information manipulation. This is 1.2 times more than the 6,000 publications distributed by 1,100 legitimate media outlets. As a result, about 55% of foreign-language materials about Ukraine were posted on platforms involved in Russia's foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) and information operations.

Analysts recorded the coordinated dissemination of nearly 700 manipulative publications aimed at the dispute surrounding the Druzhba oil pipeline and at escalating political tensions between the governments of Ukraine and Hungary.

Russian outlets are using anti-Ukrainian statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. They are also providing informational support to decisions by the governments of Hungary and Slovakia that could harm Ukraine, amplifying the narrative of an "EU split" and the message that Ukraine is "losing" European support.

Statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are being used by propagandists to promote the narrative of "Ukraine as a threat," as well as claims about Kyiv's alleged willingesss to "escalate" and "interfere" in Hungarian elections.

Russia's transfer to Hungary of captured Ukrainian citizens of Hungarian origin is being portrayed by propaganda outlets as an "act of humanitarianism" by the Kremlin and as evidence of the alleged "illegal mobilization of Hungarians" in Ukraine.

In addition, analysts have recorded an increase in Russia's interference in Hungary's information space aimed at spreading anti-Ukrainian sentiment.

Among other key narratives is the detention in Budapest of Ukrainian cash-in-transit workers, along with currency and gold, which Ukraine considers a case of hostage-taking and theft of funds. Statements by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the matter have been circulated by European media, including Hungarian outlets.

On January 27, Russian forces struck energy infrastructure in the Lviv region. The damage halted the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

Hungary and Slovakia subsequently suspended diesel exports to Ukraine until oil transit is restored.

Later, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent an open letter to President Volodymyr Zelensky urging him to immediately reopen the Druzhba pipeline. President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President Zelensky agreed that Ukraine would soon assess how long repairs to the pipeline – damaged by Russia – would take.

Hungary has already threatened to halt electricity and gas exports to Ukraine if Kyiv does not restore Russian oil supplies to the country through the Druzhba pipeline.

Early on March 6, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Hungarian authorities in Budapest had taken hostage seven Ukrainian citizens – employees of Oschadbank – and seized the money they were transporting. According to him, the seven employees were traveling in two bank vehicles from Austria to Ukraine, carrying cash as part of routine servicing between state banks.