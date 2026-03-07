Nashville Scientology Volunteer Ministers Mark World Civil Defense Day By Distributing Free Disaster Preparedness Kits

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In observance of World Civil Defense Day, volunteers with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers in Nashville spent last weekend helping community members prepare for emergencies by distributing free disaster preparedness kits designed for quick, practical use in times of crisis.

The kits included compact thermal blankets small enough to fit in a pocket, basic first aid supplies, and water-resistant folders designed to protect essential personal documents such as identification, insurance records and emergency contacts. Each kit also contained informational brochures outlining steps individuals and families can take to stay safe during emergencies ranging from tornadoes and fires to other safety and security situations.

The effort comes as Middle Tennessee enters the early spring severe weather season, a time when preparation can make a critical difference.

“Disasters can happen suddenly, and being prepared even in small ways can save lives,” said Julie Brinker, a spokesperson for the Nashville Scientology Volunteer Ministers.“These kits are meant to give people simple tools they can grab quickly and information they can rely on if an emergency occurs.”

Volunteers also spoke with residents about practical preparedness measures, including keeping emergency supplies accessible, safeguarding important documents, and creating simple family emergency plans.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created more than three decades ago to provide practical assistance during times of need. Today, Volunteer Ministers are known for responding to natural disasters and community emergencies around the world, offering relief supplies and hands-on help to those affected.

Locally, the Nashville volunteers continue to focus on preparedness education as well as response, encouraging residents to take simple steps that can help protect themselves and their families.

“Preparedness is powerful,” Brinker said.“When people know what to do and have even a few essential items on hand, they can respond more calmly and effectively during an emergency.”

For more information about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and their community programs, visit the Church of Scientology Nashville or learn more about the Volunteer Ministers program at volunteerministers.