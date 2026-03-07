Women's Day 2025: Top 5 Bollywood Actresses With The Most Hit Films Of All Times Read

Women's Day 2026: People across India, the world will celebrate Women's Day with great enthusiasm on March 8. To mark the day, we're looking at the Bollywood actresses who have delivered the most hit films

The Bollywood industry has many top-class actresses, and several of them have given a string of hit films. On the occasion of Women's Day, we bring you a list of the top 5 heroines who have delivered the most blockbusters.

Kajol stands at number 5 on the list of actresses with the most hit films in Bollywood. In her career, Kajol has delivered 12 massive hits. These include blockbusters like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Karan Arjun.

Priyanka Chopra takes the fourth spot on this list. She has given 13 hit movies in her career. Her successful films include Andaaz, Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, and Fashion.

Kareena Kapoor is at number three on the list of actresses with the most hits. Kareena has delivered around 13 hit films. Some of her biggest successes are *3 Idiots*, *Bajrangi Bhaijaan*, *Jab We Met*, *Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham*, *Good Newwz*, *Bodyguard*, and *Golmaal 3*.Deepika Padukone holds the second position on this list of Bollywood's most successful actresses. She has given approximately 16 hit films. Her blockbusters include *Pathaan*, *Jawan*, *Padmaavat*, *Chennai Express*, *Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani*, *Om Shanti Om*, *Bajirao Mastani*, *Piku*, and *Ram-Leela*.

Katrina Kaif tops the list of Bollywood actresses with the most hit films. She has delivered a whopping 18 hits in her career. Her superhit movies include *Tiger Zinda Hai*, *Dhoom 3*, *Ek Tha Tiger*, *Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara*, *Namastey London*, *Welcome*, *Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya*, *Sooryavanshi*, and *Tiger 3*.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Once Said 'Devarakonda Is Just A Friend, I'll Marry Thalapathy Vijay'