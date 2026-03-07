Rani Mukherji Exits Akshay Kumar's Film 'Oh My Goddess' Over Creative Issued Read On

Akshay Kumar was all set to share screen space with Rani Mukerji for the first time in the upcoming film 'Oh My Goddess'. But now, there's a new twist in the tale. Reports suggest that Rani Mukerji has walked out of the movie

Reports said Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji were teaming up for 'Oh My Goddess'. Amit Rai was directing the film. The project was supposed to go on floors in April, and its pre-production work had already started.

When 'Mardaani 3' released, Akshay Kumar wished Rani Mukerji on social media, writing, 'Go watch the real goddess of acting in her most powerful form. I saw the film and loved it. Don't miss it.' People took this post as an unofficial confirmation for 'Oh My Goddess'.

Bollywood Hungama, in its report, quoted sources saying Rani Mukerji and director Amit Rai had disagreements over the script and its presentation. A source told the portal, 'Soon after the announcement, creative differences started cropping up between Rani and Amit Rai. Rani had her own vision for the film based on her understanding of the script and post-production, and wanted work to proceed in that direction. On the other hand, Amit Rai had his own different idea for presenting the film. Because of this, they couldn't find common ground.'Sources say Akshay Kumar even tried to mediate between Amit Rai and Rani Mukerji. But things couldn't be resolved, and finally, both decided to part ways professionally. The report states that Rani loved the script, but the situation forced her to leave the project with a heavy heart.Akshay Kumar is co-producing 'Oh My Goddess' with Viacom18. He is also set to have an extended cameo in the film. According to the report, the film's team is now planning to cast another senior actress in Rani's place.

Before Rani Mukerji's exit from 'Oh My Goddess', Akshay Kumar had already received bad news about his film 'Bhagam Bhag 2'. Ekta Kapoor sent a legal notice to the film's director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, which has almost led to his exit from the project. The film was supposed to start shooting in March, but for now, it has been put on the back burner.

