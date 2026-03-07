Rahul Gandhi Slams 'The Kerala Story 2', Labels It A Propaganda Movie

'Kerala Story 2' Faces Criticism from Rahul Gandhi: The publication of the sequel prompted significant outrage, with critics and politicians alleging it misrepresents Kerala and incites racial animosity.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, criticised the controversial film 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' on Friday, describing it as a propaganda weapon designed to "create divisions" in society.

Speaking to students at Marian College in Kuttikkanam, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed it was "good news" that the video was not widely seen.“While the good news is that 'Kerala Story' seems to be empty, and no one is watching it. It also shows that there are people, a majority of them, who haven't understood what Kerala is and its traditions and culture," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader stated that "movies, television, and the media have been weaponised." They are being utilised exactly to demonise people, divide communities, and create societal divisions so that certain groups prosper while others suffer."

Gandhi cautioned that such developments are exceedingly harmful to the country, stressing that significant amounts of money are being spent to promote these myths.

“If a person wants to make a certain type of film, say something in the media, or defend particular ideas, they are attacked and often not allowed to speak. I experience this all the time. On the other hand, certain narratives can be spread and propagated as much as people want, and nothing happens to them," he said.

According to the Congress leader, "movies, television, and the media have been weaponised." They are being used to demonise people, split communities, and create societal divides, allowing certain groups to gain while others suffer.

Gandhi warned that such developments are extremely dangerous to the country, emphasising that large sums of money are being spent to spread these misconceptions.