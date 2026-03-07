Delhi Police ACP Apurva Verma Secures 42Nd Rank In UPSC Exam 2025

Delhi Police ACP Cracks UPSC

Apurva Verma, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) currently posted with the Delhi Police, has secured the 42nd All India Rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. Verma, who is already a member of the police force, achieved this milestone on Friday as the final results for the prestigious examination were declared.

Apurva Verma, while speaking to ANI, said, "This attempt was very special because I made it while carrying out my duties. I am feeling very good; it feels truly special. The department also cooperated with me as I also took leaves for studying. My husband is also a civil servant, who supported me a lot."

Union Minister Congratulates Toppers

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the toppers of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 for their extraordinary achievements and wished them good luck for their future endeavours. "On my behalf and on behalf of DoPT, I congratulate Dr Anuj Agnihotri, a fellow medico, Rajeshwari Suve M, and Akansh Dhull for securing All India Rank 1, 2, and 3, respectively, in UPSC CSE 2025 result declared today. Wishing these youngsters the very best as they will have the opportunity to serve the nation in the prime of their careers in 2047," he wrote in a post on X.

Rank 1 Holder Anuj Agnihotri Shares His Journey

On Friday, UPSC All India Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri expressed elation over his achievement, calling it a "gruelling journey" concluded with a positive result. Speaking to ANI, Anuj Agnihotri stated that he gave his first attempt for the examination in 2022 while interning and finally cleared with an extraordinary rank in his third attempt. He had previously secured a position as a DANICS officer and is currently receiving the training for the same.

On asked about his preparations, he said that, while he did not keep a track of the time spent studying, the journey had been "gruelling." He expressed the desire to start as an SDM but aims for higher positions through continued hard work. "I'm feeling good. I gave my first attempt for the UPSC CSE in 2023. I started preparing during my internship in 2022, and it's 2026 now, so obviously, it's been a long time. The journey to UPSC requires a lot of effort. It's a gruelling journey, but the final result is good, so everything feels good..." he said. (ANI)

