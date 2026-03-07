Rapper Badshah In Legal Trouble As FIR Filed Over Haryanavi Song 'Tateeree' Read Details

Abhay Chaudhary filed an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Panchkula. The lawsuit claims that Badshah's song "Tateeree" and its video contain harsh language and inappropriate conduct.

Legal action has been taken against rapper Badshah's newest Haryanavi traditional song, "Tateeree". An FIR has been registered against the rapper with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula. Abhay Chaudhary, a resident of Chandimandir, files the complaint. The lawsuit alleges that the music contains indecent words and imagery.

According to the complaint, the song and video, which were uploaded on Badshah's official YouTube page, feature abusive language, gestures, and imagery of girls in school uniforms. The complainant states that these items (girls in a school-like atmosphere) are extremely offensive and convey a poor message to society.

The FIR alleges that the content encourages obscenity and damages women's dignity. The police have taken up the investigation and launched a case under Section 296 of the IPC as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The investigation into the situation is now underway.

Savita Arya of Panipat and lawyer Rajnarayan Panghal of Rohtak had already filed two separate cases. Savita sought the Haryana Women's Commission, while Panghal filed a complaint with the State Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights. Both objected to the lyric, "Aaya Badshah doli chadhaane, in sabki ghodi banaane," in the Tateeree song.

Badshah's single was released on March 1, 2026. So far, it has received 4.4 million views on the singer's official YouTube account.

What are Sections 296 of the IPC and 3 & 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act?

Section 296 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) prohibits activities that insult public decency or disrupt social and religious peace, such as performances, songs, or other public actions that may violate societal standards. Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act of 1986 ban the creation, publishing, or dissemination of indecent content depicting women, as well as its sale or circulation.