Bengaluru Shocker: Senior Couple Allegedly Assaulted Over Pet Dog Mess [WATCH]

Bengaluru: A simple disagreement over a pet dog soiling a common area has blown up into a major fight in a Bengaluru apartment, with a senior couple allegedly being assaulted. The Varthur police have now filed a case regarding the incident. According to officials, a complaint was filed by 59-year-old Shashibala against another resident, Tarun Arora. Based on her complaint, police have started an investigation.

Bengaluru: Fight over dog, senior couple assaulted

Shashibala and her husband, Omprakash Bajpai, are residents of a private apartment complex in the Varthur area. Their two daughters live abroad. The couple has a daily routine of practising yoga in a designated spot within the apartment premises. The problem started when the accused, Tarun Arora, began bringing his dog to this very spot and letting it relieve itself, making the area unclean.

Also read: Bengaluru Shocker! Man Killed After Accidentally Stepping on Foot; Two Brothers Arrested

Omprakash had previously confronted Tarun about this. He had asked why Tarun was bringing his dog to the yoga spot when there was a separate area designated for pets in the apartment complex. On March 3, the situation escalated. Tarun once again brought his dog to the same spot, and it made a mess.

An unfortunate dispute in Varthur, Bengaluru over a pet in a walking area has escalated. Such matters, especially those involving senior citizens, must be resolved with calm, mutual respect, and a sense of community. Perhaps it is time they watched Lage Raho Munna Bhai. twitter/3ucVNmw9NS

- P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) March 7, 2026

When Omprakash questioned him, Tarun allegedly grabbed him by the collar and assaulted him. When his wife Shashibala rushed to stop the fight, she was also allegedly pushed and assaulted. In her complaint, Shashibala also stated that Tarun threatened their lives. She has requested the police to take strict legal action against him for the assault. The Varthur police have registered a case and are looking into the matter.

Also read: Bengaluru Murder: Affair Ends in Tragedy; Security Guard Kills Lover, Burns Body to Destroy Evidence