GCC Plans 200 Container-Based Shelters Across Chennai To Provide Free Housing For Migrant Workers

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to establish around 200 temporary container-based shelters across the city to provide free accommodation for migrant workers and homeless families, in a major initiative aimed at addressing the growing demand for safe and accessible shelter for vulnerable groups.

According to civic officials, the proposed project will create interim housing facilities in different parts of Chennai, particularly in areas with a high concentration of migrant labourers and people without stable housing.

The GCC will first conduct a detailed study of the migrant population across various zones of the city and identify suitable land parcels where the shelters can be set up.

Each shelter will be developed using modified container units and will be equipped with essential facilities to ensure basic living standards.

The units are expected to include sleeping spaces, toilets, electricity connections, and access to drinking water. Authorities said the aim is to provide dignified temporary accommodation to people who currently live in unsafe conditions such as pavements, under bridges, and in makeshift settlements.

The shelters will primarily serve migrant workers who travel to Chennai in search of employment in sectors such as construction, sanitation, logistics and other informal services.

Homeless families who lack stable housing will also be allowed to stay in these facilities.

A senior GCC official said the initiative is designed to offer a more organised and humane solution for the city's growing migrant workforce.

“Many workers and families currently live in precarious conditions due to the lack of affordable housing. These shelters will provide safer and more structured accommodation. The project will be implemented after studying the needs of different communities and locations,” the official said.

The design and layout of the container shelters will also be finalised based on the findings of these assessments to ensure that the facilities are suitable for the number of occupants and local conditions.

At present, the Greater Chennai Corporation operates 49 shelters for the homeless across the city. These include 37 regular shelters and 12 special shelters that are attached to government hospitals.

Along with expanding the number of shelters, the civic body is also planning to upgrade existing facilities and improve living conditions for residents. Officials said the new shelters are expected to provide three meals a day to workers staying there, ensuring basic food security in addition to accommodation.

The initiative is part of the GCC's broader effort to strengthen urban welfare infrastructure and provide humane living conditions for some of the city's most vulnerable residents.