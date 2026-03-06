Biomednewsbreaks High Insider Ownership Sets Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Apart

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) was featured in a recent article that discussed its positioning opposite of many capitalization structures in the landscape of over-the-counter (“OTC”) markets, with its management team owning over 47% of the company's shares.“This high level of insider ownership is significant, as it shows the leadership team strongly believes in the company and has financial outcomes tied closely to the stock's performance,” reads the publication.“As a result, this greatly reduces the risk that management benefits while investors don't, as management is financially aligned with outside investors... This high insider ownership also ensures the company is intensely focused on creating shareholder value, as even a tiny swing in the stock price could have massive financial implications for the team... and also points to the company funding operations through cash flow, and not toxic financing.”

Earth Science Tech operates as a strategic holding company, focused on value creation through the acquisition, operational optimization, and management of its operating businesses. The company's current operations include compounding pharmaceuticals, telemedicine and real estate development through its wholly owned subsidiaries: RxCompoundStore, LLC, Peaks Curative, LLC, Avenvi, LLC, Mister Meds, LLC (“Mister Meds”), and Earth Science Foundation, Inc., Las Villas Health Care, Inc., DOConsultations, LLC., and an 80% interest in MagneChef.

