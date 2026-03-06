Ministry Of Interior Urges Public Vigilance, Calls For Reporting Of Suspicious Behaviour Amid Current Developments

The ministry called on the public to immediately report such incidents by calling 999 , through the Metrash app (Security Window / Security Complaint / Economic & Cyber Crimes Combating Department), or via email at , enabling authorities to respond swiftly and ensure public safety.

