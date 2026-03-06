Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Interior Urges Public Vigilance, Calls For Reporting Of Suspicious Behaviour Amid Current Developments


2026-03-06 11:02:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Interior has urged citizens, residents, and visitors to remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activities linked to the current developments.

The ministry called on the public to immediately report such incidents by calling 999, through the Metrash app (Security Window / Security Complaint / Economic & Cyber Crimes Combating Department), or via email at , enabling authorities to respond swiftly and ensure public safety.

Gulf Times

