The Rent Is Too High: 3 California Cities Still Under $1,700

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Image Source: Shutterstock

Rent in California keeps climbing like it has somewhere to be in a hurry, leaving many people wondering if comfortable living still exists without spending half a paycheck. Apartment seekers walk through online listings, squint at numbers, and sometimes feel like the price tags belong to another planet. Yet pockets of affordability still survive, and finding them feels a little like discovering a quiet café tucked between noisy streets.

The Golden State still offers sunshine, career opportunities, and coastal dreams, but housing costs push many families and young professionals inland. Some cities continue showing that decent rent does not always disappear completely. Three cities, in particular, still keep average rent for some apartments under $1,700, though availability and exact pricing change depending on neighborhoods, apartment age, and market timing.

1. Life Without Panic Pricing in Bakersfield

Bakersfield sits in the southern Central Valley and keeps earning attention from people searching for cheaper living. Many one-bedroom apartments there still appear around or below $1,700, depending on location and building age. The city offers a more relaxed pace than big coastal metros, and transportation feels easier for drivers who dislike heavy traffic jams.

People living in Bakersfield often work in agriculture, healthcare, energy, and service industries. Job opportunities continue growing slowly but steadily. The cost of groceries and everyday services also tends to stay lower than in many coastal regions of California. That combination makes the city feel more practical for people trying to stretch income further.

Outdoor lovers enjoy access to nearby nature spots and hiking trails. Weekends here sometimes involve driving a little outside town to find quiet scenery, fresh air, and open space that does not charge admission. Families often appreciate that schools in several neighborhoods perform reasonably well compared to expectations for mid-sized inland cities.

2. Fresno Keeps Fighting the High-Rent Wave

Fresno continues standing as one of the Central Valley's largest population centers and also one of the more budget-friendly urban environments in the state. Some one-bedroom apartments and smaller rental units still land under $1,700, especially in older complexes or areas slightly away from downtown business districts. The city mixes agricultural roots with growing urban development. People here work in farming-related industries, education, medical services, retail, and local business operations. Commuting usually feels manageable compared to massive metropolitan congestion, though rush hour traffic still exists near major highways.

Food culture in Fresno feels vibrant and diverse. Local markets sell fresh produce because the surrounding region remains one of the most productive farming areas in America. Residents often find good Mexican, Southeast Asian, and American comfort food options within short driving distance. Safety and neighborhood quality can vary block by block, so checking crime statistics and visiting apartment surroundings during daytime helps avoid unpleasant surprises. Walking around potential neighborhoods before signing a lease gives a better picture than online photos alone.

3. Stockton: A River City Holding On to Budget-Friendly Dreams

Stockton sits along the San Joaquin River and continues attracting people who want California living without coastal price shock. Average rent in certain neighborhoods sometimes stays below $1,700, particularly for smaller apartments or older housing stock. Stockton offers a working-class character with historic downtown streets, waterfront views, and community events. The city sits roughly an hour's drive from several major employment hubs, which makes it attractive for commuters willing to trade travel time for cheaper rent.

Transportation options include highways and regional transit connections, though many residents still prefer driving. Local parks along the river provide relaxing spaces for weekend walks or casual outdoor gatherings. People moving here often appreciate that everyday expenses feel less intimidating than in large coastal cities. Apartment seekers should check rental listings near established residential zones rather than newly developed luxury communities. Older buildings sometimes offer larger square footage for lower prices, though maintenance quality varies between properties.

Image Source: Unsplash

Smart Moves When Chasing Sub-$1,700 Rent in California

Finding apartments under $1,700 in California requires strategy, timing, and realistic expectations. Start searching about one to two months before moving because landlords usually post availability shortly before current tenants leave. Set up alerts on rental websites so new listings appear quickly on a phone or computer screen. Consider accepting trade-offs. Some cheaper apartments may lack modern appliances, fancy gyms, or recently renovated interiors. That does not automatically mean the place feels uncomfortable. Many older complexes still provide clean living spaces if maintenance teams stay responsive.

Check transportation costs before signing a lease. Saving $200 on rent does not help much if commuting adds expensive fuel or long transit rides every day. Balance rent price with work location, grocery stores, and medical facilities nearby.

Talk directly with property managers when possible. Some rental deals never appear publicly because landlords prefer filling vacancies through referrals or direct inquiries. Showing steady income proof and good credit history improves chances of approval.

Why These Cities Still Matter in the Housing Conversation

Affordable housing remains one of California's biggest long-term challenges. Population growth, land restrictions, construction costs, and strong demand continue pushing prices upward in many regions. Cities like Bakersfield, Fresno, and Stockton represent important pressure valves in the housing market because they offer working families and young professionals places to live without overwhelming rent burdens.

None of these cities promise luxury living at bargain prices. What they do offer is breathing room, a chance to save money, and an opportunity to build financial stability while staying inside California's economic ecosystem. That balance matters for people who want opportunity without constant housing anxiety.

Moving to lower-cost areas also allows residents to invest more income into education, retirement savings, or business ventures. Budget-friendly rent does not solve every challenge, but it helps create financial flexibility.

Don't Let the Search Exhaust You

Housing searches can feel frustrating, especially when scrolling through listings shows price numbers that make stomachs tighten. But affordable pockets still exist if patience walks alongside persistence. Keep checking local listings, visit neighborhoods in person when possible, and stay open to older but well-maintained apartment buildings.

Which of these cities sounds like the best fit for balancing California sunshine with a budget that does not disappear every month? If you know any of these locations well, talk about them in our comments section below.