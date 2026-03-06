Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Heavy Rain Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Looks like the rains are back in the Telugu states. The weather department is warning that Andhra Pradesh will get heavy showers for the next two days, with Telangana also expecting rains soon

These days, rains don't follow any season. Earlier, we only saw rains during the monsoon, but now, they are common in winter and summer too. It's become very hard to predict when the sky will turn cloudy. Right in the middle of a hot summer, the weather departments in the Telugu states have now issued a rain warning.The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has announced a complete weather change for the state today (March 7, Saturday). Several districts will get rain, giving people some relief from the scorching heat. A surface circulation is currently active over the west-central Bay of Bengal, right next to the North Andhra coast. This system will bring rain on March 7 and 8 to Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, and Visakhapatnam districts. The authority warns that these scattered showers could be dangerous, as they will come with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.The APSDMA has advised people in these six districts to stay alert. It has urged everyone to find a safe spot when it starts raining. The authority specifically warned farmers and farm labourers not to take shelter under trees. Strong winds can break branches, and trees are also more likely to be struck by lightning. If you are travelling, the disaster management body advises staying far away from hoardings, cutouts, and electric poles.Now, coming to Telangana, weather experts are saying that the state could see rains in the middle of March. The Telangana Weatherman is warning that unseasonal rains will start after March 16. He predicts that March 18 and 19 will see rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. He also added that these showers will be heavier than the ones the state received last month in February.Meanwhile, Telangana is reeling under a heatwave. The Weatherman has warned that today (March 7) will see very high temperatures. East and North Telangana districts like Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Mancherial, Asifabad, Adilabad, and Jagtial will record temperatures between 40-41 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad is expected to touch 37-38 degrees. The Hyderabad meteorological centre also announced that other districts will see temperatures ranging from 36 to 40 degrees. It's best to be careful if you're stepping out in the afternoon.