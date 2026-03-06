Anupam Kher Gets Overwhelmed To Receive Appreciation Letter From The 'Baap' Of Bollywood Ramesh Sippy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai March 7 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Friday expressed his immense happiness and joy after receiving a heartwarming appreciation note from the 'Baap' Bollywood, Ramesh Sippy.

The filmmaker, praising Kher's latest film 'Tanvi The Great', wrote a beautiful message congratulating Anupam for the movie.

Overwhelmed by the message, Kher shared the note on social media and said the recognition from the iconic director left him thrilled and overwhelmed.

Sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote,“Letter From Mr. RAMESH SIPPY! In my Wildest Dreams I hadn't thought that I will get a message from the BAAP (Godfather) of #IndianCinema Mr."

"#RameshSippy Sir praising #TanviTheGreat so generously! But then I also keep saying #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai! Thank you dear Sir for this amazing validation! Our entire team is over the moon. #Sholay Seeta Aur Geeta Andaz.”

The picture shared by Kher features the note written by Ramesh Sippy congratulating him and his team for the film.

The message reads,“Dear Anupam ji,I seem unable to find words adequate enough to express my true feelings."

It further read, "Feelings that still linger within me. Please accept my heartiest congratulations! Tanvi the Great is truly a gem of a film! And congratulations to your entire team of artistes & technicians! Warm regards -Ramesh Sippy.”

Talking about the movie Tanvi The Great, it marks Anupam Kher's return to the director's chair. The actor is also seen serving as the film's producer this time around.

The film's storyline revolves around an inspiring and emotional story that celebrates courage, resilience and the power of dreams.