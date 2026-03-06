Former Pentagon Advisor Jim Rickards Releases New Presentation On America's Race To Rebuild Its Resource Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The presentation explores why natural resources, energy, and manufacturing are suddenly back at the center of the U.S. economy

Baltimore, MD, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation examining what he believes could become a defining economic theme as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary: the push to rebuild America's industrial and resource base.

In the newly released presentation, Rickards explains why natural resources, energy production, and domestic manufacturing are receiving renewed attention - and why some analysts believe these sectors may play a larger role in the economy in the years ahead.

Drawing on decades of experience studying global markets and government policy, Rickards walks viewers through the economic forces that historically drive large industrial expansions.

A Closer Look at America's Resource Challenge

Rickards begins the presentation by examining a problem many policymakers and analysts have been discussing in recent years: the growing importance of securing domestic supplies of critical materials.

From metals used in energy systems to resources required for manufacturing and technology, demand for raw materials has increased as industries expand and supply chains evolve.

Rickards explains how the United States is now placing greater attention on domestic resource development, energy production, and industrial capacity - trends that he believes could influence economic priorities in the coming years.

Why Manufacturing Is Back in Focus

Another theme explored in the presentation is the renewed focus on rebuilding American manufacturing.

Rickards describes how global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions have encouraged policymakers and corporations to rethink where key goods are produced.

According to Rickards, this shift has sparked new interest in domestic infrastructure, industrial investment, and the materials required to support large-scale manufacturing.

The presentation examines how these trends have appeared during past periods of industrial expansion and why some observers believe similar conditions may be forming again.

The Economic Cycles Behind Industrial Booms

Rickards also discusses how government policy and financial conditions often work together to drive large economic cycles.

Historically, periods of industrial growth have been supported by strong investment in infrastructure, energy production, and resource extraction.

When investment, policy priorities, and economic conditions begin moving in the same direction, Rickards explains, certain sectors can experience significant growth.

The presentation explores how analysts look for these patterns when studying long-term economic trends.

Why the Discussion Is Happening Now

Rickards' presentation arrives as conversations around domestic manufacturing, energy independence, and supply chain security continue to gain attention across industries.

The timing also coincides with the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States - a milestone expected to spark broader discussion about the nation's economic direction and long-term priorities.

Rickards says the goal of the presentation is to help viewers better understand how large economic cycles often begin and the industries that tend to emerge during those transitions.

Who May Find the Presentation Interesting

The presentation may appeal to:



Individuals following economic and policy developments in the United States



Viewers interested in natural resources, energy, and manufacturing trends



Audiences studying long-term economic cycles

People curious about how government policy can influence industries and markets



About Jim Rickards

During his career, Rickards has advised senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving financial risk and economic strategy.

He has also worked alongside members of the Federal Reserve during major financial crises and is the author of several bestselling books on economics, geopolitics, and global markets.

Rickards frequently provides analysis on the intersection of government policy and financial markets.

About Paradigm Press

Paradigm Press is a financial publishing company that produces research and educational commentary focused on global markets, economic trends, and investment ideas.

Through its network of analysts and researchers, the company publishes insights designed to help readers better understand the forces shaping the financial world.

Paradigm Press has built a strong following among readers and currently maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting feedback from individuals who follow its research and commentary.

