Ambassadors For Compassion & Santa Ana College To Host Student Leadership & Resiliency Event At Honda Center On March 12

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Ambassadors for Compassion, a national organization focused on addressing the growing mental and emotional health crisis among youth, will host a major student leadership and resiliency event on Thursday March 12th at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Beginning at 10:00 AM, the event will bring together nearly 1,000 students and city leaders from across Southern California for the Ambassadors of Compassion proven measured program centered on building mental and emotional resilience, compassion-based leadership, and personal growth. The event will also be simulcast to schools and leaders throughout Southern California to expand participation.

The gathering serves as a kickoff experience for students participating in the Ambassadors of Compassion 10-week evidence-based program, which helps young people build emotional intelligence, develop leadership skills, and overcome adversity.

“Over 100,000 students have taken the Ambassadors of Compassion programs that are independently proven to reduce anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts while strengthening emotional resilience and connection,” said Eric Hannah, Founder and CVO of Ambassadors for Compassion.“Our mission is to equip students with the tools they need to succeed academically, professionally, and in life.”

The event will feature live-short presentations from city leaders, educational and healthcare professionals, and entertainment figures, each sharing personal stories about perseverance, compassion, and overcoming life challenges.

Confirmed and expected speakers include:

· Noel Gugliemi (Noel G), actor known for the Fast & Furious, Bruce Almighty, Batman, and over 100 movies (talking about how culture influences your life)

· Marcus Smith 2nd - played in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia, Eagles, and Washington commanders, he's currently a sports analyst for Fox and CNN (talking about how negative experiences don't have to destroy your life)

· The Maloof Sisters, professional stunt women known for their Netflix reality series, Drive Hard the Maloof Way (talking about how labor is a foundational building block for the success of your life)

· Trinity Speaks – cover of multiple magazines and a billboard in Time Square in April (talking about how forgiveness begins by acknowledging you've been hurt)

· Ann Marie Chock – Director of Niagara Cares

· Dr. Bean - Superintendent of Orange County Department of Education

· Dr. Annabelle Nery - President of Santa Ana College

· Dr. Lorraine Perez – Superintendent of SAUSD

· Eric Hannah – Founder/CVO, Ambassadors of Compassion

· Jodi Hannah – Co-Developer, Ambassadors of Compassion

Following the speaker presentations, students will participate in peer discussions and share personal experiences, reinforcing the program's focus on mentorship, empathy, and accountability.

As part of the initiative, Santa Ana College will offer full scholarships for all students, who complete the Ambassadors/Santa Ana College program. Santa Ana College and Ambassadors of Compassion are committed to expanding educational pathways and supporting student success.

The event is supported by several community and corporate partners, including Niagara Cares, Equitable, Orion, Chick-fil-A and Leonid Capital Partners reflecting a growing collaboration between healthcare, education, nonprofit, and business leaders focused on building mentally and emotionally resilient students who are prepared for the workforce.

Media outlets are invited to attend and cover the event.

