In the daunting and competitive market of Eastern Long Island-spanning Greater Moriches, The Greater Westhampton Area, Eastport, and surrounding East End communities-representation is not optional. It is decisive. Yet many buyers and sellers assume all agents deliver the same level of advocacy. In reality, the quality of representation can dramatically influence outcomes-from pricing and timelines to risk mitigation and long-term value.

The Hamptons Edge Team at Corcoran, led by Licensed Associate Brokers Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll, has built its reputation on delivering structured advocacy for buyers and sellers throughout Greater Moriches, The Greater Westhampton Area, Western Hamptons, Eastport, and surrounding East End communities.

Formed in 2020, The Hamptons Edge Team combines Lettieri's deep local roots with Carroll's long-standing brokerage leadership across The Hamptons and Eastern Long Island. Prior to partnering, each ranked among the leading producers in their respective markets.

Together, they have consistently placed among the top three teams in their office year after year. Their sustained performance has also earned national recognition through Real Trends Verified as a top-ranked America's Best Real Estate Agents, small team in 2023 and 2025, with confirmation of inclusion again in the 2026 rankings.

Eastern Long Island presents a uniquely complex real estate environment. Waterfront properties, boating access, flood plain elevations, zoning requirements, and town permit laws can significantly impact valuation and transaction timelines. The Hamptons Edge team positions hyperlocal expertise as a core advantage. Their familiarity with waterfront building regulations and municipal compliance processes allows them to identify potential issues before they become obstacles.

For sellers, the objective is clear: Achieve maximum profit in the shortest reasonable timeframe while minimizing risk. Coastal properties often involve additional scrutiny, including flood disclosures, environmental considerations, and permit verification team addresses these elements proactively through strategic pricing, early identification of compliance matters, and coordinated negotiation designed to protect net return.

This unwavering fiduciary commitment ensures sellers receive undivided loyalty, no shortcuts, no divided interests, safeguarding their financial outcome in ways that generic representation simply cannot guarantee.

Buyers face a different challenge. Limited inventory, premium pricing, and strict regulations require disciplined evaluation. The Hamptons Edge Team applies creative sourcing strategies, including identifying undervalued and off-market opportunities, while assessing zoning and regulatory factors that influence long-term value. Their dual agent structure provides continuous availability and expanded negotiation leverage within competitive scenarios.

By prioritizing single-sided advocacy where it matters most, the team counters the common assumption that any agent will provide the same level of protection and leverage for the buyer. Lettieri brings more than fifteen years of dominance in local sales, supported by lifelong residency in Center Moriches and East Moriches. Carroll contributes over two decades of experience in The Hamptons market, including prior leadership as a managing broker and owner of an exclusive buyer brokerage. His guiding philosophy, that representation defines outcomes, aligns directly with the team's operating standards.

Their approach is structured around uncompromising fiduciary responsibility. In a market where buyers and sellers often assume all agents are interchangeable and that approaching a listing agent directly might create an advantage the team emphasizes that true, undivided representation safeguards negotiation integrity, protects long-term financial interests, and delivers results that divided or generic advocacy cannot match. Nothing matters more to Letticia and Bill than upholding this duty in every transaction.

Recent transactions reflect the scale at which they operate. Properties in East Moriches have closed at multimillion dollar levels, reinforcing the team's capacity to manage complex negotiations within premium segments. Client testimonials consistently reference professionalism, communication, and results-oriented advocacy. Eastern Long Island continues to attract first-time home buyers, downsizers, investors, and luxury waterfront purchasers seeking proximity to beaches, boating access, and established Hamptons communities. Within this environment, The Hamptons Edge Team differentiates

itself through consistent top-tier performance, disciplined oversight of regulatory complexities, and continuous dual-agent engagement.

Representation. Local roots. Verified results. Through strategic positioning and structured advocacy, Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll continue to lead as trusted partners who demonstrate day in and day out that exceptional, fiduciary-driven representation truly defines and protects client outcomes across the East End.





