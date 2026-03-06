Veterinary Diagnostics Market To Reach $5.36 Billion By 2030 Driven By Rising Animal Health Awareness

MENAFN - GetNews)



Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, ELISA, Lateral Flow Assay, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostics), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Animal (Companion, Livestock, Swine), Application (Infectious, Bacteria) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report "Veterinary Diagnostic Market by Technology (PCR, ELISA, Lateral Flow Assay, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostics), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Animal (Companion, Livestock, Swine), Application (Infectious, Bacteria) – Global Forecast to 2030", is expected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2030 from USD 3.68 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

775 Market Data Tables

66 Figures 584 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US),

Zoetis Services LLC (US),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US),

Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market.

By product, consumables hold the largest share of the veterinary diagnostics market because they are used repeatedly in routine testing, including reagents, test kits, and cartridges. Their frequent replacement and wide applicability across multiple diagnostic procedures, from infectious disease screening to hematology and biochemistry tests, drive consistent demand, making consumables a dominant revenue contributor in the market.

By animal type, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into companion animals and livestock based on animal type. The companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising number of households owning pets such as dogs and cats.

By Application, the veterinary diagnostics market, infectious diseases hold the largest share because they pose significant risks to both companion and livestock animals, leading to high morbidity and mortality if left undetected. Early and accurate diagnosis of infections such as parvovirus, canine distemper, bovine tuberculosis, and avian influenza is critical for timely treatment and prevention of outbreaks.

By end user, the market is segmented by end user into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, POC/in-house testing, and veterinary research institutes & universities. The POC/In-house testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. POC testing is designed for use in livestock farms outside the physical facilities of clinical laboratories. By region, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to various factors such as rapid urbanization, growing pet adoption, and increasing awareness about animal health.

The veterinary diagnostics market comprises specialized tools, kits, and technologies used to detect, monitor, and prevent diseases in animals. Market growth is fueled by the rising pet ownership and increasing spending on animal healthcare, along with the growing burden of infectious and chronic diseases in companion and livestock populations. In addition, continuous advancements in molecular diagnostics and rapid testing kits are enhancing accuracy and efficiency. The expansion of veterinary clinics and veterinary reference laboratories, coupled with supportive government and regulatory initiatives for animal health management, is further driving adoption. Moreover, the rising demand for early disease detection, preventive healthcare, and point-of-care testing solutions is expected to accelerate market expansion in the coming years.

