Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Market Projected To Reach $8.8 Billion By 2029 Driven By Rising Blood Testing Demand

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market by Product (Instrument (PoC, Semi-automated), Reagent, Consumable, Service), Price (High, Mid, Low), Application (Anemia, Blood Cancer), End User (Hospital, CTL, Govt Lab, Blood Bank) - Global Forecast to 2029

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market by Product (Instrument (PoC, Semi-automated), Reagent, Consumable, Service), Price (High, Mid, Low), Application (Anemia, Blood Cancer), End User (Hospital, CTL, Govt Lab, Blood Bank) - Global Forecast to 2029", size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 8.8 billion in 2029 to USD 6.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

282 Market Data Tables

59 Figures 308 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market - Global Forecast to 2029”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Sysmex Corporation (Japan),

Danaher Corporation (US),

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan),

Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market.

Based on the product and service, over the forecast period, the hematology products & services segment is to register a significant growth rate. The hematology analyzers and reagents product market is segmented into hematology products & services, immunohematology products & services and hemostasis products & services. Each of the product & service segments further comprises instruments, reagents and consumables and services.

Based on application, during the forecast period, the air hemorrhagic conditions segment is anticipated to dominate the hematology analyzers and reagents market, holding the largest market share. The segment commands a significant share due to the growing number of hemorrhagic cases, increased awareness and screening of hemorrhagic conditions, and the increasing hematology instruments adoption for the diagnosis of bleeding disorders.

Based on the usage type, the hematology analyzers and reagents market is divided into standalone analyzers and point-of-care analyzers. In 2024, the standalone analyzers segment is projected to hold the biggest market share throughout the forecast period. Based on regions, the hematology analyzers and reagents market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, comprising the US and Canada, held the largest share of the global hematology analyzers and reagents market in 2023.

During the forecast years, the growth of the market is attributed to the integration of flow cytometry with hematology analyzers, the increase in blood disorder incidences, and rising technological advancements. However, the high cost of hematology analyzers and the slow adoption of advanced hematology instruments in emerging economies, along with the lack of skilled professionals in emerging countries, are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. Among applications, the hemorrhagic conditions segment holds a significant share due to the growing number of hemorrhagic cases, increased awareness, and screening of hemorrhagic conditions. As a result, the adoption of hematology instruments for the diagnosis of bleeding disorders is increasing, hence positively affecting the market.

