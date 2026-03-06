Enterprise Networking Market Key Growth Drivers, Upcoming Trend, Opportunities, Future Scope, Size & Share Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Enterprise Networking Market by Networking Devices (Routers, Switches, Firewalls, Access Points), Technology (SDN, SD-WAN, SASE, Intent-Based Networking), Network (Branch, Remote, Campus, Datacenter), Connection (Wired, Wireless) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The enterprise networking market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from its estimated USD 124.59 billion in 2025 to USD 193.77 billion in 2030. Local area networks (LANs) linked to wide area networks (WANs), new cloud services (both public and private), Internet-of-things (IoT) devices, and remote workers are examples of enterprise networking solutions. Enterprise networking solutions are becoming more and more popular due to the increasing trend toward cloud-based services. Additionally, the growing popularity of cloud services is greatly advancing the enterprise networking industry.

Enterprise networking refers to a complex, large communication system that integrates an organization's computers, devices, and data centers into a network for resource sharing and information exchange. The increasing focus on advanced cybersecurity measures is pivotal in shaping the modern enterprise networking model. Implementing robust security measures, including zero-trust network models, offers a major advantage in an optimized network. These security protocols help to secure sensitive data and safeguard an organization's digital assets, preventing unauthorized access in an enterprise. Zero-trust security models are being deployed, assuming that no device, user, or system has to be trusted by default, not even when it is within the network's perimeter. Enterprise networking is the backbone for most modern organizations, which helps different entities communicate and collaborate and enables access to important applications and data.

“The campus network segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

Campus environments involve large-scale services to physically concentrated buildings or a geographic area, such as corporate headquarters, universities, or large enterprises. This network includes high-performance networking, Wi-Fi, security, and management across several buildings or buildings connected by bridges. A campus network represents a massive infrastructure investment in fixed and wireless networking, security, and management solutions. The campus networks market is vast, specifically within the higher education setting, the large enterprise, health, and government sectors.

“The enterprise end user segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period”

Enterprises form a large chunk of the market in terms of IT spending, including networking equipment, security solutions, and software. Large enterprises invest heavily in their networks to drive operations in finance, healthcare, and technology. Increasingly, they turn to SD-WAN, network security solutions, and cloud-based services for networking to support digital transformation, remote work, and hybrid clouds. The size of the enterprise market varies from industry to industry; for instance, some enterprises operating in the finance, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors spend heavily on networking solutions because they are mission-critical and need secure and reliable connectivity. Enterprises make for a big, ever-expanding market as they further adapt to new technologies and grow their digital capabilities.

“North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.”

North American enterprise networking is undergoing significant change, driven by the accelerating adoption of new technologies, shifting business needs, and evolving cybersecurity threats. Enterprises are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to obtain cloud services' flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness while controlling their sensitive data and critical applications. This has enabled businesses to leverage cloud resources and cloud-native networking solutions, such as cloud-managed routers and firewalls. Enterprises are integrating more AI and ML into SDN and SD-WAN to improve network automation, predictability, and security. Sustainability is focused on enterprise networking, with organizations targeting reducing carbon footprint and energy consumed via increased efficiency of network designs and operations.

Unique Features in the Enterprise Networking Market

One of the most distinctive features of the Enterprise Networking market is the widespread adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and network virtualization. These technologies decouple the control plane from the hardware infrastructure, enabling centralized management and dynamic network configuration. Enterprises benefit from improved agility, simplified network provisioning, and reduced operational costs, allowing IT teams to rapidly adapt network resources to evolving business needs.

Modern enterprise networks are increasingly designed to seamlessly integrate with public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Cloud-integrated networking supports secure connectivity between on-premises infrastructure and cloud platforms, enabling organizations to deploy applications and services across distributed environments. This feature enhances scalability, improves workload mobility, and ensures consistent network performance across multi-cloud ecosystems.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming enterprise networking by enabling intelligent monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated troubleshooting. AI-driven networking platforms analyze network traffic patterns, detect anomalies, and optimize performance in real time. This capability significantly reduces manual intervention, enhances operational efficiency, and helps organizations proactively address network issues before they impact business operations.

Major Highlights of the Enterprise Networking Market

The Enterprise Networking market is experiencing significant growth as organizations accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Businesses are modernizing their IT infrastructure to support cloud computing, data-intensive applications, and remote work environments. As enterprises increasingly rely on digital platforms for operations, communication, and customer engagement, the demand for scalable and high-performance networking solutions continues to expand.

A major highlight of the Enterprise Networking market is the shift toward cloud-enabled and hybrid networking architectures. Organizations are integrating on-premises networks with public and private cloud environments to ensure seamless connectivity and workload mobility. This transition allows enterprises to improve operational flexibility, optimize resource utilization, and support distributed workforces more efficiently.

With the growing number of cyber threats and data breaches, enterprises are prioritizing security-focused networking solutions. Advanced network security capabilities such as zero-trust architectures, secure access frameworks, and integrated threat detection are becoming essential components of modern enterprise networks. This emphasis on security is driving investments in secure networking technologies across industries.

Top Companies in the Enterprise Networking Market

Various globally established players, such as Cisco Systems (US), Broadcom (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Juniper Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Huawei (China), Extreme Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudflare, Inc. (US), and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France) are dominating the enterprise networking market. To increase their market share in the enterprise networking market, these competitors have used various growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems provides network technologies such as switching, enterprise routing, wireless, and computing under the Secure, Agile Networks segment. Moreover, conferencing, collaboration devices, calling, networking, and CPaaS solutions are part of the collaboration segment. The company plays a dominant role in the enterprise communications market and has experience in communications and IT infrastructure. Cisco has expanded its networking capabilities for wireless and enterprise routing products by combining SD-WAN and IoT edge platforms. Cisco Digital Network Architecture (Cisco DNA) is a concept-based network architecture that provides advanced solutions for any enterprise networking need. The company also offers cross-enterprise security solutions such as SD-Access, Zero Trust Security, SASE, and SD-WAN security.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) has diverse offerings across different sectors. Compute, HPC & Al, storage, intelligent edge, financial services, and corporate investments & others are among its important business segments. Integrated systems made for high-performance computing, AI, data analytics, and transaction processing are covered under the HPC & AI division. These solutions are offered to governments, research institutions, and commercial entities globally. The storage segment delivers SaaS and cloud data services, focusing on agility and security through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The Aruba brand provides secure edge-to-cloud solutions for businesses, enabling connectivity driven by remote work and IoT trends. HPE's financial services arm provides flexible investment solutions, facilitating technology deployment and IT lifecycle management. Corporate investments and others include consultative services, software offerings, and research and development initiatives.

Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (US) is a major player in the enterprise networking market, offering a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company is known for its high-performance networking chips, including Ethernet switches, network processors, and custom silicon solutions that power data centers, cloud providers, and enterprise networks. Broadcom's products are critical in enabling faster, more secure, and more scalable network infrastructures, supporting the growing demand for cloud computing, AI, and IoT applications. Their focus on innovation and strategic acquisitions has solidified their leadership in the enterprise networking space.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks (US) is a key player in the enterprise networking market, specializing in high-performance networking and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio including routers, switches, network security products, and AI-driven networking platforms designed to optimize enterprise, cloud, and data center operations. Juniper is known for its focus on automation, AI, and security integration, helping organizations build more agile, reliable, and secure networks. Its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions has made it a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide.