Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 75+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's "Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Type 2 Diabetes pipeline landscape. It covers the Type 2 Diabetes pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products.

Key Takeaways from the Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Report



On March 05, 2026- Eli Lilly and Company initiated a phase 3 study is to investigate the efficacy and safety of retatrutide compared with placebo in participants with Type 2 Diabetes and inadequate glycemic control. The study will last about 11 months and may include up to 11 visits.

On March 03, 2026- AstraZeneca announced a Phase II study is a randomized, parallel group, double blinded, placebo-controlled, multicenter to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of AZD6234 in adults with overweight or obesity and type 2 diabetes on stable GLP-1 RA therapy

DelveInsight's Type 2 Diabetes pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Type 2 Diabetes treatment.

The Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to Type 2 Diabetes.

Type 2 Diabetes Overview

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). In T2DM, the insulin response is diminished, and this is defined as insulin resistance. During this state, insulin is ineffective and is initially countered by an increase in insulin production to maintain glucose homeostasis, but over time, insulin production decreases, resulting in T2DM. T2DM is most commonly seen in persons older than 45 years. Still, it is increasingly seen in children, adolescents, and younger adults due to rising levels of obesity, physical inactivity, and energy-dense diets.

Type 2 Diabetes Emerging Drugs Profile

LY-3209590: Eli Lilly and Company

Insulin efsitora alfa (LY3209590) is a once-weekly basal insulin, a fusion protein that combines a novel single-chain variant of insulin with a human IgG2 Fc domain. It is specifically designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration, and with its low peak-to-trough ratio, it has the potential to provide more stable glucose levels (less glucose variability) throughout the week. Efsitora is in phase III development for adults with type 1 and 2 diabetes.

THDB0206: Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

BC Lispro (THDB0206) is an ultra-rapid-acting insulin analog developed by Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. BC Lispro is designed to restore early-phase insulin secretion, which is often impaired in diabetic patients. This insulin analog utilizes a new formulation technology that allows for rapid absorption and action, mimicking the physiological pattern of insulin secretion after meals. Such characteristics are expected to reduce the risk of late postprandial hypoglycemia, providing patients with greater flexibility in managing their insulin injections. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.

HU6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals

Rivus Pharmaceuticals is developing HU6, a novel oral medication classified as a Controlled Metabolic Accelerator (CMA), aimed at treating various metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. HU6 works by leveraging mitochondrial uncoupling to increase the body's resting metabolic rate, promoting fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Type 2 Diabetes.

AZD5004: AstraZeneca

AZD-5004, also known as ECC5004, is an investigational small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Eccogene. It is primarily aimed at treating obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related cardiometabolic conditions. AZD-5004 works by mimicking the effects of GLP-1, a hormone that regulates appetite and insulin secretion. This mechanism is crucial for managing weight and improving glucose metabolism, making it a potential therapeutic option for individuals with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Type 2 Diabetes.

XW014: Sciwind Biosciences

XW014 is an oral small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist developed by Sciwind Biosciences for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D). XW014 functions as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which means it mimics the action of the GLP-1 hormone that is released after meals. This hormone plays a key role in regulating glucose metabolism by stimulating insulin secretion, inhibiting glucagon release, and promoting satiety. As an oral small molecule, XW014 offers advantages over traditional peptide-based GLP-1 therapies, such as ease of administration and the potential for combination therapies with other oral medications. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.

KN056: Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd.

KN-056 is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) modulator developed by Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd. for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. KN-056 functions as a GLP-1R modulator, which means it targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor. GLP-1 is a hormone that plays a key role in regulating glucose metabolism by stimulating insulin secretion, inhibiting glucagon release, and promoting satiety. By modulating the GLP-1 receptor, KN-056 aims to improve glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.

The Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Type 2 Diabetes Treatment.

Type 2 Diabetes Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Type 2 Diabetes Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Type 2 Diabetes market.

Type 2 Diabetes Companies

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Celon Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd., Neurodon, Abarceo Pharma, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical and others.

Type 2 Diabetes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Type 2 Diabetes Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Type 2 Diabetes Companies- Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Celon Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd., Neurodon, Abarceo Pharma, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical and others.

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Therapies- Empagliflozin, Subetta, AZD6234, AZD1656, Glipizide, iGlarLixi (insulin glargine/lixisenatide), GFT505 80mg, Pioglitazone, Metformin, Sulfonylurea and others.

Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryType 2 Diabetes: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentType 2 Diabetes– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)LY-3209590: Eli Lilly and CompanyMid Stage Products (Phase II)HU6: Rivus PharmaceuticalsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)KN056: Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd.Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsType 2 Diabetes Key CompaniesType 2 Diabetes Key ProductsType 2 Diabetes- Unmet NeedsType 2 Diabetes- Market Drivers and BarriersType 2 Diabetes- Future Perspectives and ConclusionType 2 Diabetes Analyst ViewsType 2 Diabetes Key CompaniesAppendix

