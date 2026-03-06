CH Advocacy Strengthens Criminal Defence Representation In Calgary With Experience-Driven Advocacy

MENAFN - GetNews)



CH Advocacy, a Calgary-based criminal defence law practice led by criminal defence lawyer Chad Haggerty, continues to provide strategic and client-focused legal representation to individuals facing serious criminal charges across Alberta.

Founded on the principle that every person deserves fair treatment and a strong legal defence, CH Advocacy has built a reputation for delivering practical, results-driven advocacy grounded in real-world criminal justice experience. The firm represents clients at all stages of criminal proceedings, from initial investigations and bail hearings to trial preparation and courtroom litigation.

Chad Haggerty, founder of CH Advocacy, brings a unique background to his criminal defence practice. Before pursuing a legal career, he spent 17 years working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). This extensive experience within the justice system provides him with valuable insight into police procedures, investigative techniques, and evidentiary practices. After earning his undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice with honours, Haggerty obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Calgary Faculty of Law and was called to the bar, transitioning from law enforcement to criminal defence.







“Understanding how investigations are built allows us to identify weaknesses, procedural errors, and opportunities to protect our clients' rights,” said Haggerty.“Our goal is to ensure that every client receives informed, strategic, and respectful representation throughout their case.”

CH Advocacy provides defence services for a broad range of criminal matters, including assault-related charges, bail hearings, drug offences, weapons offences, driving-related criminal charges, and serious violent offences such as manslaughter and murder. The firm also represents clients at bail hearings, recognizing that early advocacy can significantly impact the direction and outcome of a case.

Early intervention is often critical in criminal defence. From reviewing disclosure and challenging the admissibility of evidence to filing Charter applications where appropriate, CH Advocacy focuses on protecting constitutional rights and building structured defence strategies tailored to each client's circumstances. The firm emphasizes thorough case preparation, clear communication, and practical legal solutions.

Beyond courtroom advocacy, CH Advocacy is committed to creating a safe and judgment-free environment for individuals navigating the stress of criminal charges. The firm understands that being charged with a criminal offence can affect employment, family relationships, immigration status, and long-term reputation. By providing straightforward advice and transparent guidance, CH Advocacy aims to reduce uncertainty and help clients make informed decisions at every stage.

To make legal representation more accessible, CH Advocacy offers flexible payment plans and accepts Legal Aid referrals where applicable. The firm serves clients throughout Calgary and surrounding regions in Alberta, and in select cases beyond.

Located in downtown Calgary at #280, 700 – 6th Avenue SW, CH. Advocacy continues to expand its presence as a trusted criminal defence practice in the region. Individuals seeking legal advice or representation can contact the firm directly to schedule a confidential consultation.

