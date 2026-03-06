Ombee Launches Baby Bottle In U S Market Featuring Dual Vent Anti-Colic Design And Verified Safety Standards

Ombee is bringing its anti-colic baby bottle to the United States, and the pitch isn't about feelings. It's about airflow.

The company, led by CEO Cuong, built its bottle around a specific mechanical problem: babies swallow air when they eat, and that air causes pain. Rather than adding gimmicks to manage symptoms after the fact, Ombee redesigned how air moves through the bottle in the first place.

Colic affects somewhere between 5% and 19% of newborns, depending on which study you read. A 2017 systematic review in the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition puts the range there. The causes are complicated and still debated, but one thing pediatric gastroenterologists generally agree on: swallowing air during feeding makes it worse.

The Dual-Vent Thing: What It Actually Does

Most anti-colic bottles use a single vent, usually near the nipple. Air goes in, milk comes out, and they share the same space. Bubbles form. Baby drinks bubbles. Baby screams at 2 AM.

Ombee uses two separate vents. One lets air into the bottle to replace the milk being consumed. The other routes displaced air away from the milk stream entirely. Two channels, no mixing.

"We didn't set out to build a prettier bottle," said Cuong. "We kept asking one question: how do you keep air out of the milk mechanically? Everything else followed from that."

The result: less bubble formation in the liquid itself, which means the infant is consuming milk with significantly less entrained air.

SGS independently tested the system's mechanical safety and airflow function. It meets EN 14350:2020 + A1:2023(E), the European standard for children's drinking equipment, which is among the stricter benchmarks globally for this product category.

Why PPSU and Not the Usual Plastic

Walk down the baby aisle at Target, and most bottles are polypropylene. It's cheap, it's light, it works, until you sterilize it 200 times, and the material starts degrading.

Ombee went with PPSU (polyphenylsulfone) instead. It's the same polymer used in autoclavable surgical instruments, chosen specifically because it holds up under repeated high-heat sterilization without breaking down structurally. For parents who sterilize bottles daily, which is most parents of newborns, that durability gap matters.

All materials comply with FDA food-contact regulations under 21 CFR. No BPA, no BPS, no phthalates.

The Angled Nipple Isn't Aesthetic, It's Functional

The bottle's silicone nipple sits at an offset angle. It looks a little odd if you're used to straight bottles, but the geometry serves a purpose.

When a baby feeds from a straight bottle, they often have to tilt their head back to get the milk flowing. That extended neck position opens the airway in a way that makes passive air swallowing more likely, a phenomenon called aerophagia. The angled nipple lets the baby feed in a more neutral head-neck position, closer to how breastfeeding naturally works.

It doesn't cure colic. Nothing does. But it removes one mechanical input that contributes to the problem.

What's Been Verified, Specifically

No vague "clinically tested" language here. The specifics:

FDA food-contact compliance (21 CFR), all materials that touch milk

SGS-tested, mechanical safety and ventilation performance, independently verified

EN 14350:2020 + A1:2023(E), European child drinking equipment standard

BPA, BPS, and phthalate-free across all components



The Honest Pitch

Ombee isn't claiming to cure colic. Colic is complex, poorly understood, and no single product eliminates it. What Ombee is claiming is narrower and more defensible: this bottle is engineered to minimize air in the milk stream, using a dual-vent system that's been independently tested.

For parents who've already tried three different bottle brands at 3 AM with a screaming newborn, that specificity might be exactly what they're looking for.

