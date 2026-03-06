From Royal Engineers Veteran To Digital Agency Founder

MENAFN - GetNews) After serving in Afghanistan with the British Army's Royal Engineers, Matt Trussell's career path took a very different direction - into the fast-moving world of digital marketing and website development.

Today, Trussell is the founder of GoBig Digital, a UK-based agency that has spent more than six years helping businesses grow online through integrated SEO, PPC advertising and website development.

The agency's approach focuses on something Trussell believes many businesses overlook: strategy.

“Too often, companies treat SEO, PPC and their website as completely separate things,” he explains.“But when they're properly aligned under one strategy, the results can be significant.”

GoBig Digital works with organisations across a range of sectors, helping them increase online visibility, generate leads and build stronger digital foundations for long-term growth.

But the story behind the agency begins long before its launch.

Before entering the digital industry, Trussell served in the British Army as part of the Royal Engineers. His role included working in environments where attention to detail and problem solving were critical - skills that have translated into his work in business today.

“When you come from that background, you learn to focus on solving problems and staying calm under pressure,” he says.“That mindset carries into business more than people might think.”

After leaving the Army, Trussell began exploring opportunities in the digital sector. What started as a professional transition gradually evolved into entrepreneurship, leading to the creation of GoBig Digital.

Over the past six years, the agency has grown steadily by focusing on practical results rather than marketing buzzwords.

Central to the company's philosophy is combining technical website development with digital marketing channels such as search engine optimisation (SEO) and pay-per-click advertising (PPC).

According to Trussell, the combination of these services under a single strategic framework is what often drives the biggest improvements for clients.

“A lot of businesses invest in marketing channels without a clear plan connecting them,” he says.“But when SEO, PPC and the website are all working toward the same goal, performance can improve dramatically.”

The agency's website development work focuses not just on design, but on creating platforms that convert visitors into enquiries. This includes improving site performance, user experience and technical optimisation to support marketing campaigns.

SEO then builds long-term visibility in search engines, helping businesses attract organic traffic over time. Meanwhile, PPC advertising provides a faster route to generating targeted leads through platforms like Google Ads.

By connecting these channels through a clear strategy, GoBig Digital helps clients create marketing systems that are designed for sustainable growth.

“We're essentially building the infrastructure behind how businesses generate leads online,” Trussell explains.“When that infrastructure is right, everything becomes more effective.”

While the business continues to grow, Trussell is also open about another part of his journey - his experience with mental health challenges following his military service.

As a veteran entrepreneur, he has become an advocate for men's mental health and believes that conversations around the topic are becoming increasingly important.

“There's still a tendency for men to keep things to themselves,” he says.“Especially when you come from environments where resilience is expected.”

For Trussell, learning to prioritise mental wellbeing has been an important part of running a business.

“Entrepreneurship can be demanding. You're responsible for clients, projects, and the direction of the company,” he explains.“Looking after your mental health is something you have to take seriously.”

Rather than seeing those challenges as purely negative, Trussell believes they have also shaped how he approaches work.

Running a digital agency requires constant learning, creative thinking and problem solving - qualities he finds energising.

“The digital world changes constantly,” he says.“New technologies, new search updates, new marketing strategies. There's always something to solve.”

That challenge is something he actively enjoys.

In many ways, the combination of military discipline and entrepreneurial curiosity has shaped the culture of GoBig Digital.

The agency focuses heavily on practical thinking and results-driven strategies, helping businesses cut through the complexity that often surrounds digital marketing.

“Businesses don't need jargon,” Trussell says.“They need strategies that actually work.”

Over the past six years, GoBig Digital has helped numerous organisations improve their online presence, increase enquiries and develop stronger digital platforms.

For Trussell, however, the mission remains simple: help businesses navigate the digital landscape and unlock growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, the agency plans to continue expanding its services while maintaining the strategic approach that has defined its work so far.

And while his journey from Royal Engineers veteran to digital agency founder may not have been predictable, Trussell believes the underlying principles remain the same.

“Whether it's military service or business, you're constantly solving problems,” he says.“You assess the situation, build a strategy, and move forward.”

Through GoBig Digital, he's now applying that mindset to help businesses succeed in an increasingly competitive digital world.