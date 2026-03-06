Cora, Martha, And Other Stories By Thomas Penn Johnson

MENAFN - GetNews) Why I Chose Short Stories to Tell These Lives

People often ask why I continue to write. The answer is simple: there are still stories that need telling.

Over the years, I've watched people live their entire lives in ways that never make headlines. I've seen dignity exercised quietly, cruelty disguised as routine, and kindness offered without ceremony. Those moments stay with you. Eventually, they ask to be shaped into something that lasts.

Short stories became the natural form for this work. They allow a writer to focus on a single life or moment without explanation or defense. A story doesn't need to argue about its case. It only needs to tell the truth as clearly as it can.

The characters in Cora and Martha and Other Stories are not versions of me, nor are they meant to stand in for anyone else. They are people shaped by their time and place, carrying memories that inform every choice they make. Some of those memories are inherited. Others are learned the hard way.

Fiction can sometimes speak more honestly than memoir. It creates room for emotional truth without the obligation to account for every fact. That freedom matters when the goal is understanding rather than explanation.

These stories are not meant to be instructed or persuade. They are meant to observe. If they offer anything, it is an invitation to slow down and look more closely at the lives unfolding around us every day.

Stories don't expire. As long as people are living, choosing, remembering, and carrying the past forward, there will always be something worth telling and worth listening to.