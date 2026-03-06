Record Participation Marks Start Of Heartland Soccer's 2026 Spring League Season

MENAFN - GetNews)



Heartland Soccer Association kicks off its 2026 spring league season with more than 1,400 teams and 24,000 players competing at premier facilities across the Kansas City metro. The season highlights the continued growth of youth soccer and reinforces the region's reputation as a national destination for the sport.

The Spring League operates across four world-class turf facilities, including the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex, Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex, Swope Soccer Village and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields. Open to players of all skill levels, the league includes recreational and premier competition representing approximately 170 soccer clubs from across the Midwest.

“With more than 1,400 league teams and 24,000 players competing this spring, Heartland continues to set the standard for youth soccer and reinforce Kansas City's reputation as a national destination for the sport,” said Shane Hackett, executive director of Heartland Soccer.“We're especially encouraged by the continued growth in our younger age groups, which speaks to the strength and sustainability of the game's future. Beyond the numbers, it's the players, coaches, referees and families who bring unmatched energy and make the Heartland community truly special.”

With participation on the rise, Heartland Soccer continues to invest in technology and partnerships to enhance the player and fan experience, including a collaboration with VidSport. This spring, VidSport will provide live streaming and on-demand replay services for matches played at the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex, allowing families and fans to watch games in real time or relive highlights throughout the season.

As Heartland expands both its reach and fan engagement, it continues to create opportunities for community and corporate partners to connect with one of the largest youth sports audiences in the region. Sponsors gain visibility across premier soccer complexes, tournaments and digital platforms, reaching more than 4 million spectators and generating approximately 2.7 million annual website visits, delivering unmatched exposure and impact throughout the Midwest.

