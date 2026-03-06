Petrol, Diesel Prices See Steep Hike Amid Economic Strain

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The government has significantly increased the prices of petroleum products, raising the price of petrol and diesel by Rs55 per litre. After the hike, the new price of petrol has been set at Rs321.17 per litre, while diesel will now cost Rs335.86 per litre.

Meanwhile, reacting to the expected increase in petroleum prices, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Finance Muzammil Aslam said that extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures.

He expressed hope that the government would distribute the impact of the petroleum price increase in a balanced manner and would not pass the entire burden directly onto consumers.

According to him, household budgets are already extremely limited, and any additional burden would further increase the difficulties faced by the public.

Muzammil Aslam also stated that the petrol crisis had once again been poorly managed. He noted that long queues of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps around the time of iftar.

However, he clarified that the rush was not due to a shortage of petrol but rather because of rumours about a possible increase in fuel prices.

The statement was issued by Anwar Khan Khattak, Assistant Director and PRO to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Finance.