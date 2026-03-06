General Staff Confirms Strike On Russian Ka-27 Helicopter, Iskander Concentration Area In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reprted this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, Ukrainian forces struck an area where Iskander operational-tactical missile systems belonging to Russia's 12th Missile Brigade were concentrated near the temporarily occupied settlement of Kurortne, Crimea.

A Russian Ka-27 helicopter was destroyed in a strike on a technical observation post located on the Russian self-elevating drilling rig Syvash drilling rig in the Black Sea.

a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system near the temporarily occupied settlement of Yakymivka, Zaporizhzhia region;

a Tor air defense system near the temporarily occupied city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region;

a launcher of the S-300 missile system near the temporarily occupied village of Strilkove, Kherson region;

the Vostochny training ground in the temporarily occupied settlement of Novopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia region;

a concentration of enemy personnel near Kolotilovka, Belgorod region in Russia; an ammunition storage depot near the temporarily occupied settlement of Novooleksiivka, Kherson region.

The extent of the damage and other results of the strikes are still being clarified.

