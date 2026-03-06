Concierge Auctions Announces March Auctions: Over US$130M Of Marquee Properties

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Concierge Auctions presents over US$130 million in marquee properties as part of its March auction lineup. The tailored selection features some of the world's finest offerings spanning North America, including the top luxury markets of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Vail Valley, Colorado; Jupiter, Florida; Manhattan, New York, New York; and more. Bidding will open via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions, and close throughout March.Featured properties include:

Jackson Hole, Jackson, Wyoming

Bidding opens 17 March.

Selling collectively or individually.

Listed by Meredith Landino with Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty.

990 and 1100 Pine Siskin Road-Listed for US$21.395M with starting bids expected between $10M–$16M. Two approximately 40-acre parcels in the prestigious Stonecrop neighborhood, available together or independently. 1100 Pine Siskin presents a pristine canvas for a bespoke legacy estate with unobstructed Grand Teton views. 990 Pine Siskin offers a renovated, move-in-ready caretaker residence. Together, an 80-plus-acre Wyoming holding of extraordinary rarity.

990 Pine Siskin Road-Listed for $9.95M with starting bids expected between $5M–$8M. Approximately 40 private acres in the prestigious Stonecrop neighborhood with a renovated, turnkey residence against an incomparable Wyoming backdrop. Whether as a private retreat, land holding, or long-term legacy investment, this is a rare opportunity in one of Jackson Hole's finest addresses.

1100 Pine Siskin Road-Listed for $11.4M with tarting bids expected between $5M–$8M. A rare chance to build a bespoke legacy estate on approximately 40 private acres in the prestigious Stonecrop neighborhood. Commanding unobstructed, elevated Grand Teton views, the site offers a pristine canvas with an existing structure and five-car garage already in place. Minutes from Amangani and Grand Teton National Park, this is the caliber of Jackson Hole land holding that simply does not come available.

Jupiter, Florida

Bidding opens 12 March.

Listed for $28.99M by Anita Vinje with Blue Marlin Real Estate.

Starting Bids Expected Between $10M–$15M.

Anglesea Estate represents an architectural masterpiece built in 2016 on 200 feet of elevated

Intracoastal frontage. European-influenced design features a hand-carved Carrara marble fireplace, Murano chandeliers, and sweeping water views. The 140-foot private dock with direct Jupiter Inlet access sits across from the exclusive Jupiter Hills Club. Image credit to Reel Reef Media LLC.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Bidding opens 12 March.

Listed for $6.8M by Darlene Streit with Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $2.5M–$3.5M.



411 Tano Road-A masterwork of contemporary design awaits on this exceptional 40-acre mountain estate on coveted Tano Road. Expertly positioned to capture sweeping Sangre de Cristo vistas, this sophisticated residence offers an indoor pool, an art studio, wine cellar, and state-of-the-art media room. Privately gated yet minutes from downtown Santa Fe's renowned galleries, dining, and cultural attractions. Image credit to Media Kingsmen.

Freeport and Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas

Bidding opens 18 March.

Listed for $13.5M by Christopher and Vanessa Ansell with Bahamas Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $6M–$8M.



'Blue Marlin Cove' is an exceptional oceanfront resort and freehold marina capturing the essence of Bahamian island living, just 68 nautical miles from Palm Beach. The property features 20 available condominiums (30 total units), a 30-slip marina with expansion capacity, and four separate development parcels generating additional revenue opportunities through rentals, dockage, fuel services, and dining. Image credit to Ronnie Archer Photography.



Vail Valley, Colorado

Bidding opens 18 March.

Listed for $9.5M by Rebekah Zenor and Nicholas Quenzer with Compass.

Starting bids expected between $2M-$4M.

A rare Colorado residence at 983 Beard Creek Road spans 5.38 pristine acres beside Cordillera Valley Club, offering direct mountain views and access to premier ski and golf amenities. Uniquely and entirely supplied by a natural spring, this property presents a distinctive canvas for refined mountain living. Image credit to Dan Davis and Shawn May Photography.

Christiansted, Saint Croix

Bidding opens 24 March.

Listed for $11.65M by Honnie Edwards and Rhea Abramson with Calabash Real Estate.

Starting Bids Expected Between $4M–$6M.

A landmark historic compound high above Christiansted town and harbor offering commanding panoramas and over 22,000 square feet across multiple R-4 zoned structures. Danish West Indian architectural character blends with contemporary finishes and versatile spaces, steps from waterfront dining, galleries, sailing charters, and marine recreation. Image credit to Shawn May Photography.

Greater Dallas-Fort Worth, TexasBidding opens 18 March.Listed for $4.99M by Dee Dee Jordan with Possum Kingdom Real Estate.Starting Bids Expected Between

An exceptional lakeside estate awaits within the exclusive gates of Gaines Bend on Possum Kingdom Lake. 1003 Briar Circle, a custom Bret Jordan masterpiece, delivers refined Texas luxury with resort-caliber amenities. A private two-level dock provides instant access to world-class boating while panoramic lake vistas create an unparalleled backdrop. Image credit to Shoot2Sell Photography.

Greater Atlanta Area, Georgia

Bidding opens 19 March.

Listed for $2.499M by Mehboobs Omar with Drake Realty of Greater Atlanta.

Starting Bids Expected Between $600K–$1M.

2317 Forest Drive-an extraordinary gated estate on prestigious Lake Spivey delivers fully renovated grandeur with soaring living spaces, and a private two-story dock with gazebo. Three full kitchens and a studio apartment offer unparalleled flexibility, creating a turnkey lakefront retreat of exceptional quality and rare distinction. Image credit to Impact Photo.

Yakima County, Washington

Bidding opens 20 March.

Selling collectively or individually.

Listed by Leah Eddie and Angela Matheson with Windermere Group One-Tri Cities.

Silverlake Winery and Roza Hill Vineyard-Listed for $3.49M with starting Bids Expected Between A distinguished turn-key winery and event venue anchors this rare estate in Washington's acclaimed Rattlesnake Hills AVA-an exceptional convergence of viticulture, hospitality, and sweeping vineyard vistas. Comprehensive production facilities, tasting room, terrace bistro, and licensed winery/distillery infrastructure support immediate scale, private events, and future estate or private-label expansion.

Roza Hills Vineyard-Listed for $1.995M with starting Bids Expected Between The vineyard spans 664.39 acres of producing vines with panoramic Rattlesnake Hills views. Established water rights, aquifer access, ponds, and wells support consistent farming, complemented by two shops and two residences for operational or rental flexibility. Positioned for expansion, estate fruit production, or private label development.

Silverlake Winery-Listed for $1.495M with starting Bids Expected Between A distinguished turn-key winery and event facility in the heart of Washington's Rattlesnake Hills American Viticultural Area on 4.41 acres. 16,432± square feet of adaptable space that supports retail tasting, production, bottling, storage, and culinary experiences, with included fixtures and wine production equipment. An expansive patio with vineyard and mountain views enhances the proven setting for celebrations and gatherings. Image credit to Field Frame Media and Shawn May Photography.

Manhattan, New York, New YorkBid through 18 March.Listed for $2.3M by Douglas Russell with Douglas Russell Ventures LLC.Current high bid

A rare opportunity at One Central Park West, where this spectacular corner condominium hotel suite delivers the ultimate pied-à-terre experience. Capturing sweeping Central Park vistas, this turnkey furnished residence within a Forbes Five-Star rated hotel allows flexible personal use while generating income through rental programs. Split bedrooms, generous closets, and access to Jean Georges complete this sophisticated offering. Image credit to 3D Vuz and Shawn May Photography.

