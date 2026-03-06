The Case Against Diet And Exercise Dogma: Researcher Introduces Innovative Blueprint For Sustainable Weight Loss

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Watching his wife's long and difficult struggle with obesity - and observing the broader public health failure of diet culture and workout creed - deepened Dr. Bill Sun's conviction that modern weight loss has been built on dogma rather than durable understanding. For decades, dominant approaches have reduced the body to isolated variables like calories, carbohydrates or eating windows, promising control through constraints and harsh exercise while ignoring the body's complex, interactive and adaptive nature. In his new book, Mind Reset: The Science of Total Weight Management, Sun challenges this reductionist thinking, offering a process-based framework designed not to fight the body in an extreme and harmful way, but to work with it mindfully in harmony and synergy.

Mind Reset reframes weight management as a holistic living system - one shaped by metabolism, mind, behavior, environment and awareness in interconnection and constant interaction. Drawing on process philosophy and contemporary science, Sun dismantles substance-based models that treat nutrients, eating patterns, or gym workouts as static determinants of health. In their place, he presents an integrated framework that aligns food quality, physical activity and advanced mindfulness into a coherent, adaptive strategy designed to foster resilience, sustainability and long-term metabolic health.

Richly referenced yet highly readable, Mind Reset gives clinicians, researchers and policymakers a rigorous foundation while equipping everyday readers with practical, sustainable and easy-to-follow strategies. In a world saturated with fragmented advice and short-term fixes, Mind Reset emerges as a thorough, insightful and transformative guide for effective weight control and overall health - an urgently needed solution for the greatest health challenge of our time.

Jonathan Bonnet, MD, Clinical Associate Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, says Sun's book“represents a significant advancement in tackling the complex and multifactorial challenges of obesity and weight-related health conditions. The book thoughtfully integrates scientific rigor with philosophical depth, providing readers with a comprehensive, evidence-based framework that surpasses traditional, reductionist approaches.”

“So far, no unified, practical and explicitly processual model of weight management has been articulated in scientific literature,” Sun added.“This is the gap that Mind Reset seeks to fill.”

All pre-publication readers unanimously rated the book five stars, hailing it as“groundbreaking,”“revolutionary” and“the long-awaited guide for anyone seeking lasting change.”

About the Author

Dr. Bill Sun is a leading researcher in the process philosophy of health and behavioral science. He brings together academic insight and lived experience to develop evidence-based pathways for sustainable weight management and holistic metabolic health. He holds a Ph.D. in Management and professional diplomas in Clinical Weight Loss Coaching, and Nutrition and Weight Consultancy in the United Kingdom. He has also completed several advanced certifications from Harvard Medical School and the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

For more information, please visit .

Mind Reset: The Science of Total Weight Management - A Holistic Blueprint for Mindful and Sustainable Weight Loss

Publisher: Activiture Press, London

ISBN-13: 978-1-9191652-0-2

Available from: