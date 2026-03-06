Mangoceuticals, Inc. Announces PCT Patent Filing For MGX-0024 Antiviral Technology To Include Inhibiting Respiratory Or Orally Acquired Virus Infection In Animals Or Birds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform under the brands MangoRx and PeachesRx, and a pioneer in innovative wellness solutions and its partner IntraMont Technologies, Inc. today announced the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) international application (P-641039-PC) on February 26, 2026, to secure broad global patent protection for the antiviral animal feed and drinking water additive technology that powers MGX-0024.

This PCT filing directly extends the intellectual property portfolio supporting the results highlighted in the February 23, 2026 press release, including zero respiratory-related mortality across 29,000 birds in commercial field trials and statistically significant prophylactic benefit against highly pathogenic H5N1 in the ICAR-NIHSAD controlled challenge study.

The application, titled“ANTIVIRAL ANIMAL FEED OR DRINKING WATER ADDITIVE AND METHODS FOR INHIBITING RESPIRATORY OR ORALLY ACQUIRED VIRUS INFECTION IN ANIMALS OR BIRDS THEREWITH,” claims priority to U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/763,785 filed February 26, 2025. It enables pursuit of patent protection in over 150 countries through a single streamlined process.

“Filing the PCT application just days after releasing our compelling efficacy data underscores our commitment to rapidly securing worldwide IP rights for this innovative, non-antibiotic solution,” said Jacob Cohen, CEO of Mangoceuticals, Inc.“We are now positioned to protect and commercialize MGX-0024 on a global scale for distributors, farms, and agencies in key markets like India and beyond.”

The technology remains protected in the U.S. under Patent No. 11,517,523, with corresponding national patents already granted or pending in the EU, Canada, China, India, Australia, and Japan.

Further details on the PCT filing and full study reports are available at .

About Mangoceuticals, Inc.

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company currently offers pharmaceutical-based products specifically related to the treatments of erectile dysfunction, hair growth, hormone replacement therapies, and weight management. Interested consumers can use MangoRx's telemedicine platform for a smooth experience. Prescription requests will be reviewed by a licensed medical provider and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx's partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient's doorstep. To learn more about MangoRx's mission and other products, please visit .

