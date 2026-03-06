Manipur: CVDF Holds March To Protest Death Of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte

The Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) organised a road march in Churachandpur on Friday in protest over the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte and other victims of the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Vungzagin Valte, the former BJP MLA from Thanlon, passed away on February 20th after succumbing to his injuries following a brutal assault by a mob during the ethnic violence in the state in May 2023. The protestors demanded justice for all the innocent lives claimed in the violence that broke out in 2023 between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

CVDF Slams Govt, Warns of Escalation

Speaking to ANI, CVDF Liaison Officer Rose Ngaihte said that the "peaceful" protest march is organised against the deaths since the outbreak of violence in Manipur in 2023. Condemning the death of Vungzagin Valte, she slammed the mishandling of the issue by the BJP-led state and central government. Ngaihte urged the government to listen to their call for action and take stern measures, hinting that the protest can get "undemocratic" if their concerns are not addressed.

"The CVDF has organised a land march in a democratic and peaceful way to protest against all the killings that happened since 3rd May, especially for Vungzagin Valte, who was a sitting MLA. He had been violently and brutally handled in such a way that, after a period of almost three years, he died because of the injuries he sustained. This is a shameful thing for the ruling party at the state level and at the central level...," she said.

"Today is a peaceful protest. It's just a road march. But there will come a time, if the state or the centre doesn't listen to us, that it might not always be democratic. This is not a threat, but our voices should be heard... Desperate times call for desperate measures...," she added.

Details of the Brutal Attack on Valte

On May 4, 2023, when mob violence began in Imphal, people from all over the state started taking refuge at Vungzangin Valte's house to save themselves. Concerned about the ongoing clashes and in the hope of seeking relief for the people of his constituency, Valte went to the then Chief Minister's house and met him. On the way back, the mob surrounded his car and pulled him out. He was tortured and electrocuted, while his driver was brutally beaten. The driver later succumbed to his injuries.

Valte was brought to Delhi and remained on a ventilator for several weeks, and stayed in the national capital until he was fully fit and returned to Manipur shortly after. However, the BJP MLA was airlifted to Delhi on February 9 in an air ambulance for a medical check-up following injuries sustained in the attack. After fighting for his life for around 11 days, Valte succumbed to his injuries on February 20th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his grief, remembering Valte as an individual who dedicated his life towards the progress of society. The PM posted on his X account, describing Valte as someone who found joy in serving people. "Pu Vungzagin Valte loved serving people and he dedicated his life towards societal progress and well-being. He distinguished himself as an active MLA. His passing is very saddening. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters in this sad hour," he wrote on X.

Background of Manipur's Ethnic Violence

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

