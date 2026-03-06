ONDS Stock Jumps 8% Following $6 Million Deal For Its Drone Systems Retail Sees Validation In Repeat Orders



Ondas said its systems will be used to protect critical infrastructure in the Middle East amid an escalating war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

The company will supply its Sentrycs Cyber-RF system to counter unauthorized drones. Earlier this week, Ondas' unit Airobotics signed a $20 million deal to develop an autonomous border protection system.

Shares of Ondas Inc. (ONDS) jumped 8% on Friday after the company announced it had received multiple orders totaling about $6 million for its Sentrycs counter-drone systems from its current defense and homeland security customers.

This brings the company's total orders in March to $26 million. Ondas said the orders cover multiple systems that will be deployed immediately to help protect critical infrastructure and strategic facilities in the Middle East, amid an escalating war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran in the region.

Ondas' Sentrycs Cyber-RF system can detect, identify, track, and take control of unauthorized drones without using traditional jamming systems. The company said the orders could also serve as the foundation for larger counter-UAS defense programs.

“There is strong demand and a growing urgency among governments to find scalable solutions for defending critical infrastructure and strategic assets,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for ONDS on Stocktwits remained in the 'bullish' zone, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user said that repeat customers validated Ondas' products.

Another user said that the key point is that“current customers are buying again.”

Developing ISR Capabilities

Earlier this week, Ondas' unit Airobotics secured an initial $20 million purchase order under a multi-year agreement to develop an autonomous border protection system for an unnamed governmental entity.

The project will see the construction of an AI-powered security network using thousands of drones and advanced command-and-control software.

Separately, Ondas also announced a $10 million investment and partnership with World View Enterprises to explore integrating high-altitude, long-endurance intelligence platforms with its unmanned aircraft systems to expand its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 10%.

