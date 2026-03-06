Sikkim CM Announces 500 New Police Posts At 3Rd Irbn Raising Day

The 18th Raising Day celebration of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) was held on Friday at its headquarters in Manglay. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the programme as the chief guest. Ministers, MLAs, Director General of Police (DGP), Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), SHOs and several other police officials were also present on the occasion.

CM Announces 500 New Police Posts with 30% Women Reservation

In his address, the Chief Minister also announced the creation of 500 new posts for Police Constables in the Sikkim Police. He further declared that 30 per cent of the vacancies will be reserved for women. The event marked an important milestone and highlighted the Battalion's dedication, discipline and commitment to maintaining peace and law and order in Sikkim.

CM Praises Police Force, Assures Welfare

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Tamang said that the primary responsibility of the police is to uphold law and order and protect society from elements that threaten peace and harmony. He stated that the Sikkim Police have consistently shown professionalism and dedication in fulfilling this duty. He said the 3rd IRBn plays a vital role in supporting district police by providing armed personnel for security duties. The Battalion also remains ready for deployment anywhere in Sikkim and even in other states during emergencies, elections and other critical assignments.

The Chief Minister said that while compassion, inclusiveness and forgiveness are important values, any elements trying to disturb peace in society must be dealt with firmly according to the law. He also acknowledged concerns raised by police personnel and reiterated the government's commitment to their welfare through timely promotions, better facilities and greater opportunities.

Teesta Command Block Inaugurated

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Teesta Command Block, an administrative building near the Battalion headquarters. The facility is expected to strengthen the Battalion's administrative and operational capabilities.

Financial Assistance Distributed

During the programme, the Chief Minister also distributed financial assistance to 22 students from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

Tamang Dismisses Opposition Criticism

Responding to criticism from the opposition, Tamang said that if the government was unable to pay salaries, it would not have been possible to distribute cheques of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, cautioning against spreading misinformation.

Congratulating the personnel of the Battalion, Tamang praised the 3rd IRBn for its exemplary service and dedication to the people of Sikkim. (ANI)

