India Allows Iranian Warship IRIS Lavan To Dock In Kochi For Repairs

The Islamic Republic of Iran Ship (IRIS) Lavan, which took part in the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, has docked in Kochi after developing technical issues, according to sources in the Government of India.

Details of IRIS Lavan's Docking in Kochi

Sources said India had been approached by Iran days before the IRIS Dena incident south of Sri Lanka. The ship was in the region as part of the Iranian naval presence for the International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026, which took place from February 15 to February 25

The request from Iran was received on February 28, seeking urgent docking support for the vessel due to technical problems. "This request was received on 28 February 2026, indicating that a docking at Kochi was urgent as the vessel had developed technical issues," the sources said.

The joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran were also initiated on February 28. Sources added that India approved docking on March 1, after the conflict in the region had already begun. "Approval was accorded for the docking on 1 March. IRIS LAVAN has since docked at Kochi on 4 March," the sources said.

According to the sources, the ship's crew members are currently staying at naval facilities in Kochi. "In this context, its crew of 183 are currently accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi," the sources added.

Related Incident: IRIS Dena Sinks

Sources further said that other ships were also present in the region at that time. Earlier, IRIS Dena sank south of Sri Lanka on March 4 after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle.

The Indian Navy then deployed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with maritime patrol aircraft, like its P8Is, to assist in the Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena.

Of the estimated 180 crew members on board IRIS Dena, around 87 sailors are reported dead, while about 32 survivors were rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle.

Broader Context: Rising West Asia Tensions

The development comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Iranian territory that killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures.

In retaliation, Tehran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and assets in the region. Israel has also intensified its campaign on Tehran. (ANI)

