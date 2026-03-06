Secure Strait Of Hormuz To Tackle Oil Crisis: French Air Force Official

Deputy to the Chief of the Air and Space Force Staff in the French Air Force, Major General Dominique Tardif, on Friday stressed the need to address security threats in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying international cooperation would be essential to tackle the current oil supply challenges.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026, Tardif said that securing the key maritime chokepoint is crucial to addressing the disruptions affecting global oil markets. "If we have to tackle this difficulty, we'll have to secure the Strait of Hormuz threats. We have to discuss with different nations in order to find a solution to address these threats. It's good to be here in order to have this kind of discussion," he said.

Rising Tensions and the Need for De-escalation

Referring to the recent escalation in the region, Tardif noted that strikes had been carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran, which has contributed to rising tensions and concerns over energy supply routes. "Our job is for other nations to be sure that we are able to reinforce the security of the different nations. We have to find a way in order to de-escalate this situation," he added.

His remarks come amid the crisis in the Gulf, severely hampering shipping routes, particularly oil tankers that pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil transit routes, with a significant share of global crude shipments passing through the narrow waterway, making any disruption there a major concern for global energy markets.

'Right Next to Our Doorstep': India's Concerns

Meanwhile, former Deputy National Security Adviser Pankaj Saran highlighted the direct implications of the crisis in the region for India, noting the country's geographic proximity to the conflict zone. "As far as India is concerned, it's very close to us. Unlike Ukraine, which was far away but still had an impact, this is right next to our doorstep," Saran said.

He emphasised that the crisis could affect multiple aspects of India's national interests, including energy supplies, sea lines of communication, and the large Indian diaspora in the region. "Whether it is energy, sea lines of communication, or the Indian diaspora, all of this affects us. Remittances, energy security, political instability, terrorism, radicalisation, and nuclear proliferation are all real issues for us," he added.

Conflict Escalates After Strike on Iran

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. (ANI)

