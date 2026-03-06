PM Modi Congratulates Successful UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Candidates

PM Modi Congratulates Successful Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated candidates who successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2025, praising their dedication, perseverance and hard work. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wished the successful candidates the very best as they begin their journey of serving the nation and fulfilling the aspirations of the people. "Congratulations to all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2025. Their dedication, perseverance and hard work have led to this significant milestone. Wishing them the very best as they embark on a journey of serving the nation and fulfilling the aspirations of the people," he said.

PM Modi also encouraged those who could not achieve the desired result, saying that such moments can be difficult but the examination is only one step in a larger journey with many opportunities ahead to contribute to the nation. "To those who may not have secured the desired outcome in the Civil Services Examination, I understand that such moments can be difficult. However, this is only one step in a larger journey. Many opportunities lie ahead, both in future examinations and in the many avenues through which you can contribute to our nation. My best wishes for the road ahead," the Prime Minister posted further.

UPSC Declares Civil Services 2025 Final Result

This comes after the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) declared the civil services final result 2025, earlier on Friday. While the second and third ranks have been secured by Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull, 958 candidates have made it to the merit list.

Topper Anuj Agnihotri Shares His Journey

UPSC All India Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri expressed elation over his achievement, calling it a "gruelling journey" concluded with a positive result. Speaking to ANI, Anuj Agnihotri stated that he gave his first attempt for the examination in 2022 while interning and finally cleared with an extraordinary rank in his third attempt. He had previously secured a position as a DANICS officer and is currently receiving the training for the same. On asked about his preparations, he said that, while he did not keep a track of the time spent studying, the journey had been "gruelling." He expressed the desire to start as an SDM but aims for higher positions through continued hard work.

"I'm feeling good. I gave my first attempt for the UPSC CSE in 2023. I started preparing during my internship in 2022, and it's 2026 now, so obviously, it's been a long time. The journey to UPSC requires a lot of effort. It's a gruelling journey, but the final result is good, so everything feels good...," he said. (ANI)

