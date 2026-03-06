FDA To Address Unused Opioids In American Homes
Companies selling opioid analgesics are currently required to make available prepaid mail-back envelopes to outpatient pharmacies and other dispensers. Now, the agency is considering whether to require that opioid sponsors, through dispensers, make available in-home disposal systems.
“Having unused opioids laying around at home can be a significant risk to those struggling with opioids and can be a gateway for opioid-naïve family members,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H.“We need to develop creative ways to address opioid misuse and abuse.”
At present, FDA recommends dropping off unused opioids at a drug take-back location or mailing them back using a pre-paid envelope provided by a pharmacy. Alternatively, the FDA recommends flushing unused opioids down the toilet (something the agency only recommends for certain high-risk medications). A 2017 study in the Science of Total Environment concluded that flushing unused opioids presents a“negligible eco-toxicological risk.”
Today's RFI seeks input from industry, health care providers, and advocates on appropriate criteria for in-home disposal kits. This aligns with the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025, which mandates the FDA to issue guidance to facilitate in-home safe disposal, as well as president Trump's Great American Recovery initiative.
The post FDA to address unused Opioids in American homes appeared first on Caribbean News Global.
